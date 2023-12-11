LeBron James Supports Son Bronny as 19-Year-Old Makes USC Basketball Debut 5 Months After Cardiac Arrest Incident
LeBron James had a different view of the basketball court over the weekend than he is typically used to, as he was a proud dad in the stands rather than the star of the game!
On Sunday, December 10, the legendary Los Angeles Lakers forward supported his son Bronny for his division one college basketball debut after the 19-year-old had a terrifying health scare during practice earlier this year.
"Can’t even tell y’all how EMOTIONAL today was for me! I’m literally drained and all I can say is @bronny you’re simply INCREDIBLE!! D--- the wins and loses that will occur. You’ve already won the ultimate goal/championship and that’s LIFE!!! Proud of you kid and today you’ve given me more life! Thank you and I love you 🤎🙏🏾🤴🏾🥺," the dad-of-three — who shares Bronny, Bryce, 16, and Zhuri, 9, with his wife, Savannah, 37 — wrote in an emotional Instagram caption.
"Young 👑 in the spotlight for USC debut," a post shared by the Instagram fan account @lebron read in celebration of the special day. The upload included two photos — one of the 38-year-old and his mother, Gloria, recording the game while sitting courtside with their family, and the second featuring a different angle of the back of Bronny's jersey with his father and younger sister in the background, as LeBron notably still had his iPhone out, proudly filming his son play.
Despite having one of the NBA's biggest stars cheering on the University of Southern California from the sidelines, the Long Beach State 49ers defeated the Trojans 84-79.
During a post-game press conference, Bronny expressed gratitude after suffering cardiac arrest while practicing back in July, causing him to miss the first eight games of the season.
"I just want to say I'm thankful for everything," the Division 1 guard stated after Sunday's loss. "The Mayo Clinic and everything they helped me with; my parents and siblings for supporting me through this hard time in my life."
"I just want to give appreciation to everyone who has helped me through this," Bronny added after spending three days in the hospital before doctors determined the cardiac arrest was likely caused by a congenital heart defect.
LeBron addressed his son's medical woes during a post-game press conference of his own back in October, stating: "To see what he had to go through, or what he's been through, over the last few months, you know, it's been a lot. I can only imagine how it's been for him, because it's been a lot for me, it's been a lot for our family."
"You wouldn't even know he had what he had because of how well he's moving. How vibrant he is. It's just a beautiful thing to be able to have him where he is today," the famed athlete concluded.