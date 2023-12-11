LeBron James Supports Son Bronny as 19-Year-Old Makes USC Basketball Debut 5 Months After Cardiac Arrest Incident

"Can’t even tell y’all how EMOTIONAL today was for me! I’m literally drained and all I can say is @bronny you’re simply INCREDIBLE!! D--- the wins and loses that will occur. You’ve already won the ultimate goal/championship and that’s LIFE!!! Proud of you kid and today you’ve given me more life! Thank you and I love you 🤎🙏🏾🤴🏾🥺," the dad-of-three — who shares Bronny, Bryce, 16, and Zhuri, 9, with his wife, Savannah, 37 — wrote in an emotional Instagram caption.

"Young 👑 in the spotlight for USC debut," a post shared by the Instagram fan account @lebron read in celebration of the special day. The upload included two photos — one of the 38-year-old and his mother, Gloria, recording the game while sitting courtside with their family, and the second featuring a different angle of the back of Bronny's jersey with his father and younger sister in the background, as LeBron notably still had his iPhone out, proudly filming his son play.