Politics Stephen A. Smith Goes Off on UFC Fighter Who Called Michelle Obama a 'Man' in Fiery Rant Source: MEGA Stephen A. Smith condemned Josh Hokit's controversial comments about Michelle Obama following the UFC fighter's post-fight interview. Lesley Abravanel June 18 2026, Published 7:28 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Politically charged ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith blasted the situation surrounding UFC heavyweight fighter Josh Hokit’s vile comments at the UFC Freedom 250 cage fight at the White House on Sunday, June 14. During his eponymous SiriusXM program, Smith expressed strong disgust over Hokit calling former First Lady Michelle Obama a "man" on the White House South Lawn, while also calling out the double standards surrounding public defamation. After defeating Derrick Lewis, Hokit took the microphone during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan and shouted, "And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America?"

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Source: Mega Stephen A. Smith said the comments about Michelle Obama should have been immediately condemned by President Donald Trump.

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Stephen A. Smith went OFF on UFC fighter Josh Hokit for calling Michelle Obama a “man” at UFC Freedom 250 and criticized Donald Trump for failing to speak up about how disgusting Josh’s comment was 😳👀



“It was inexcusable… That was an incredibly disparaging remark about one of… pic.twitter.com/xNrRf9rNW5 — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) June 18, 2026 Source: @ItsKingSlime/x

Smith, who identifies as a political independent with both liberal and conservative viewpoints, rejecting the idea that he is a mouthpiece for MAGA, was appalled. “It was inexcusable… That was an incredibly disparaging remark about one of the greatest First Ladies, if not the greatest First Lady… This should have immediately been denounced by the President… “ Smith ranted. “They should have escorted his a--out of there… This is the same President that liked the photo of the Obamas depicted as apes months ago… It’s stuff like this that people remember and hold on to, which diverts them away from focusing on his policies and whether they work or not because they’re so disgusted by the vile behavior he either initiates, emboldens, or co-signs,” he said.

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Source: MEGA Stephen A. Smith argued that public outrage over defamatory comments is often applied unevenly across the political spectrum.

Smith pointed out a heavy bias in how the public handles defamation. He noted that while conservative figures like President Donald Trump are routinely subjected to egregious and defamatory statements without widespread outrage, the media instantly rallies to say "she should sue" the moment a liberal icon like Obama is targeted. Smith argued that fairness must cut both ways: if public defamation is wrong, it must be universally condemned regardless of whether you like the target. Prior to the post-fight incident, Smith had openly praised UFC President Dana White on social media for putting on a spectacular, "big-time" show at the White House. However, the event was quickly overshadowed by the political firestorm sparked by Hokit's remarks.

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Source: MEGA The White House avoided addressing the controversy, while Dana White publicly condemned the remarks made about Michelle Obama.

Official White House spokesperson Steven Cheung completely sidestepped the controversy when pressed by reporters, choosing to praise Hokit's technical performance only. Unlike the White House, White publicly condemned the remarks in a statement to Time magazine, noting that while he is a staunch defender of free speech, he is completely against saying nasty, false things about people's families.

Source: MEGA Josh Hokit continued defending his controversial comments as neither Michelle nor Barack Obama publicly addressed the remarks.