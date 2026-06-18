Stephen Baldwin Breaks Silence on Being Fired From Jennifer Aniston Rom-Com as He Claims Hollywood Told Him 'You Can't Be Funnier'
June 18 2026, Updated 5:38 p.m. ET
Stephen Baldwin recently revealed new details about being fired from Jennifer Aniston's 1998 romantic comedy The Object of My Affection.
The youngest Baldwin brother has made a career out of exploring many genres throughout his filmography. Baldwin was ultimately replaced in The Object of My Affection after filming had already begun.
Although the actor stated at the time that he was let go due to his “different interpretations” of his character, he recently revealed that there is more to that.
“I've never told this story before,” Baldwin told guest T.J. Miller in the latest episode of his podcast “One Bad Movie.”
The veteran actor said that he was being himself on set and playing his part as Aniston’s onscreen boyfriend to the best of his abilities during filming.
However, just on the second day of shooting, a producer stopped by his trailer with an ominous warning about “a problem” with how he was playing his character, Vince McBride.
“He goes, 'You can't be funnier than Jennifer,’” The Usual Suspects star recalled.
At first, Baldwin thought the producer was pranking him, as it was a romantic comedy movie.
“I go, 'Is this a joke? This is a comedy movie! Am I about to get punked? What do you even mean by that?’” Baldwin added.
Miller interjected that the demand probably had nothing to do with the Friends star, as “she's also really funny.”
Baldwin was quick to clarify that he didn't mean to “shred anybody” with this confession.
“This is just simply to say 'Hollywood is Hollywood,’” he added.
Stephen Baldwin Recalled Being Fired From Another Movie Earlier in His Career
This wasn't the first time the Zebra Lounge star was let go from a movie after putting in work.
He told Miller in the podcast that something similar happened during the filming of Brian de Palma’s 1989 war drama Casualties of War.
According to Baldwin, he was fired from that movie for the “same thing.”
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“I've created a character, and they went, 'It's not working… here's your money. Go home,’” he recalled of the time he was sacked from the Sean Penn movie.
He explained that the experience was “similar” to what he went through while filming The Object of My Affection.
However, while shooting the rom-com, the filmmakers “didn't say 'It's not working' first. They just went, 'There's a problem.'”
Stephen Baldwin Felt Disappointed Over Being Fired From 'The Object of My Affection'
Baldwin reminisced in the podcast that he took the criticism to heart at the time, and it affected his performance.
“Now you've, like, just mauled my face like a f------- Wolverine,” Baldwin said, referring to how he felt at the time.
He was also disappointed by the filmmakers asking him to “numb” himself and felt like he was “castrated comically.”
Baldwin said the experience caused him to start “freaking out.” His solution was to confront the producer about his strange demand, which led to his being fired shortly thereafter.
“So, uh, they let me go. They told me I could go home and that was all cool, but that's just awkward,” The Beast star concluded.
John Pankow ultimately replaced Baldwin in The Object of My Affection.