Stephen Baldwin Breaks Silence on Being Fired From Jennifer Aniston Rom-Com as He Claims Hollywood Told Him 'You Can't Be Funnier'

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Stephen Baldwin recently revealed new details about being fired from Jennifer Aniston's 1998 romantic comedy The Object of My Affection. The youngest Baldwin brother has made a career out of exploring many genres throughout his filmography. Baldwin was ultimately replaced in The Object of My Affection after filming had already begun. Although the actor stated at the time that he was let go due to his “different interpretations” of his character, he recently revealed that there is more to that. “I've never told this story before,” Baldwin told guest T.J. Miller in the latest episode of his podcast “One Bad Movie.”

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The veteran actor said that he was being himself on set and playing his part as Aniston’s onscreen boyfriend to the best of his abilities during filming. However, just on the second day of shooting, a producer stopped by his trailer with an ominous warning about “a problem” with how he was playing his character, Vince McBride. “He goes, 'You can't be funnier than Jennifer,’” The Usual Suspects star recalled. At first, Baldwin thought the producer was pranking him, as it was a romantic comedy movie.

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Source: @OneBadMovie/YouTube T.J. Miller suggested Jennifer Aniston may not have been involved in the decision to replace Stephen Baldwin.

“I go, 'Is this a joke? This is a comedy movie! Am I about to get punked? What do you even mean by that?’” Baldwin added. Miller interjected that the demand probably had nothing to do with the Friends star, as “she's also really funny.” Baldwin was quick to clarify that he didn't mean to “shred anybody” with this confession. “This is just simply to say 'Hollywood is Hollywood,’” he added.

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Stephen Baldwin Recalled Being Fired From Another Movie Earlier in His Career

Source: MEGA Stephen Baldwin was told he couldn't act funnier than Jennifer Aniston before he was fired from 'The Object of My Affection.'

This wasn't the first time the Zebra Lounge star was let go from a movie after putting in work. He told Miller in the podcast that something similar happened during the filming of Brian de Palma’s 1989 war drama Casualties of War. According to Baldwin, he was fired from that movie for the “same thing.”

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Source: MEGA Stephen Baldwin was previously fired from 'Casualties of War' for similar reasons.

“I've created a character, and they went, 'It's not working… here's your money. Go home,’” he recalled of the time he was sacked from the Sean Penn movie. He explained that the experience was “similar” to what he went through while filming The Object of My Affection. However, while shooting the rom-com, the filmmakers “didn't say 'It's not working' first. They just went, 'There's a problem.'”

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Stephen Baldwin Felt Disappointed Over Being Fired From 'The Object of My Affection'

Source: MEGA Stephen Baldwin said he confronted a producer after receiving criticism about his performance.

Baldwin reminisced in the podcast that he took the criticism to heart at the time, and it affected his performance. “Now you've, like, just mauled my face like a f------- Wolverine,” Baldwin said, referring to how he felt at the time. He was also disappointed by the filmmakers asking him to “numb” himself and felt like he was “castrated comically.”

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Source: MEGA Stephen Baldwin was ultimately fired from the Jennifer Aniston movie, with John Pankow replacing him.