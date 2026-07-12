Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and John Oliver Face Off in a Bigger Late-Night Emmy Race

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A Merged Category Changes the Game

Source: LastWeekTonight/YOUTUBE John Oliver extended his Emmy-winning streak.

The combined category brings together traditional late-night talk shows, John Oliver’s HBO series and SNL, which previously competed in separate lanes. Oliver has been almost impossible to ignore at the Emmys, winning 10 in a row across the former variety talk and scripted variety categories. The Daily Show won the Outstanding Talk Series Emmy twice after Last Week Tonight moved categories, while The Late Show won last year. SNL also enters with a heavy awards history, after winning six straight Emmys in the Outstanding Scripted Variety Series category from 2017 to 2022.

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Stephen Colbert Gets a Final Embrace

Source: MEGA Five late-night shows earned nominations in the Outstanding Variety Series category.

The Late Show earned nine nominations for its final season, the biggest Emmy haul of Colbert’s 11-year run behind the desk. The show is nominated for variety series, writing, directing, production design, technical direction and camerawork, lighting design, sound mixing, picture editing and music direction. CBS aired the series finale on May 21, ending the Late Show franchise after 33 years, including 22 under David Letterman and 11 under Colbert. The network called the move a financial decision, though the cancellation drew scrutiny because of the show’s ratings strength and the timing of Paramount’s merger with Skydance.

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Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert Bring Political Heat

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE Political tensions continued to influence late-night television.

The category also arrives after a turbulent year for political comedy. Jimmy Kimmel Live! has drawn attention for how Kimmel handled political pressure after ABC temporarily took him off the air following criticism from conservatives over his comments after Charlie Kirk’s death. Colbert’s final stretch also carried political weight. His show was canceled days after he called his parent company’s lawsuit settlement with President Donald Trump’s administration a “big fat bribe.” Last year, Kimmel publicly supported Colbert with Los Angeles billboards saying he would vote for Stephen. This year, they are nominated against each other.

How More Than One Show Could Win

Source: Saturday Night Live/YOUTUBE Multiple shows became eligible to win the same Emmy.