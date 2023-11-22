Stephen Colbert Jokes About Joe Biden Being Visited by the Grim Reaper on His 81st Birthday
Late Show host Stephen Colbert did not hold back during his monologue on Monday, November 20, as he poked fun at President Joe Biden, who was celebrating his 81st birthday.
Colbert took jabs at both Biden's age and his dwindling poll numbers.
Biden, now the oldest sitting president in U.S. history at 81 years old, has surpassed his own record. Colbert humorously added, "Oldest leaning president and oldest just-lying-down-to-rest-my-eyes-for-a-bit president." However, the president did not receive the warmest birthday gift, as his approval ratings hit a new low of just 40 percent.
Colbert's satire highlighted Biden's die-hard supporters, who, according to the host, view him as the lesser of two evils.
"Biden voters say they are more motivated by their desire to stop Trump than by support of the president," Colbert remarked. Drawing an analogy, he mentioned, "Well yeah, nobody buys a fire extinguisher because they're big fans of pressurized foam."
To address concerns about Biden's age, his White House team has devised a plan known as "the Bubble Wrap strategy," which involves allowing him more time for rest and reducing his international trips.
According to Mediaite, some strategists advocated for a different approach, suggesting that Biden actively engage with the public and make light-hearted jokes about his age, as he has done in the past.
Colbert performed his impression of Biden, complete with aviator sunglasses. In character, he asked the audience, "Hey everybody, knock knock," to which they replied, "Who's there?"
Colbert continued, "Not sure, but he's been standing silently in my doorway for a while now. He's a pale fellow, big cloak, long sharp knife on a pole. Smiling right at me, great set of chompers. Look into his eye sockets and see a little movie about all the fun stuff I did when I was a kid. Good stuff, funny guy."
The monologue, which took place on The Late Show, received mixed reactions from viewers. While some found Colbert's humor entertaining, others questioned the appropriateness of joking about the president's age, especially considering the challenges he faces as the leader of the United States.
The clip was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a post where someone commented, "Have we really become so desensitized that we're just casually joking about the president dying?"
Another user commented, "It's morbid for sure. But so is having an 81-year-old man do the most stressful job on the planet."