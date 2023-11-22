Stephen Colbert Jokes About Joe Biden Being Visited by the Grim Reaper on His 81st Birthday

Biden, now the oldest sitting president in U.S. history at 81 years old, has surpassed his own record. Colbert humorously added, "Oldest leaning president and oldest just-lying-down-to-rest-my-eyes-for-a-bit president." However, the president did not receive the warmest birthday gift, as his approval ratings hit a new low of just 40 percent.

Colbert's satire highlighted Biden's die-hard supporters, who, according to the host, view him as the lesser of two evils.

"Biden voters say they are more motivated by their desire to stop Trump than by support of the president," Colbert remarked. Drawing an analogy, he mentioned, "Well yeah, nobody buys a fire extinguisher because they're big fans of pressurized foam."