President Joe Biden Called Out for Posing Alongside Fiery Birthday Treat: 'America Represents the Cake'
President Joe Biden was mocked — on his birthday! The president, who turned 81 on Monday, November 20, posed alongside a fiery cake, but fans couldn't help but weigh in on the ridiculous spectacle.
"Thanks for the birthday well-wishes today, everyone. Turns out on your 146th birthday, you run out of space for candles!" the caption, which was posted on Biden's official Instagram account, read.
Unfortunately, people weighed in and didn't have the nicest things to say about the delicious treat. One person wrote, "As Biden celebrates his birthday — America represents the cake. Regardless of whether you are Republican, Democrat or Independent we are all feeling the heat from Biden’s failed policies," while another said, "Joe Biden is so old, his birthday cake is a fire hazard."
"Joe Biden pictured with inflation," a third person joked, while a fourth said, "I thought this was a parody account at first glance. That pic wasn't the best idea."
"Is there anything he doesn’t set on fire?" another person bluntly asked.
As OK! previously reported, Biden made headlines for confusing pop stars Taylor Swift and Britney Spears while attempting to make a joke during the annual turkey pardon event earlier that day.
“Just to get here, Liberty and Bell had to beat some tough odds — the competition,” the politician began, referring to the animals. “They had to work hard, to show patience, and be willing to travel over 1,000 miles. You could say, even, this is harder than getting a ticket to the Renaissance tour or, or, or Britney’s tour. She’s down in, it’s kinda warm in Brazil right now."
Biden's slip-ups are concerning voters ahead of the 2024 election.
According to New York Times reporter Peter Baker, he said the president was likely going to not make a big deal out of his special day.
“You’re not going to see a big lavish celebration the way Barack Obama celebrated his 50th birthday in office or Bill Clinton celebrated his birthdays in office with fundraisers and concerts and all that. You’re going to see basically almost nothing,” Baker said on Andrea Mitchell Reports. "I mean, he’s not going to do anything in public about it today, doesn’t want to call attention to it. He’ll celebrate in private up in Nantucket with his family tomorrow when he goes up for the Thanksgiving holiday."
He continued, "The White House, I think, is pretty tired of talking about this issue but it is one of the most salient issues out there according to all the polls, not just the Trump people think he’s too old; it’s that too many Democrats from the point of view of the White House think he is too old. At age 81, it’s hard for him to convince otherwise. Now, what you see from the White House is, 'Look, judge him by his record and performance.' You see, just in the last few weeks alone, a president who is not only managing this war in the Middle East, maybe not to everybody’s liking, but certainly showing great energy in doing so. But also meeting with the leader of China, with leaders from Asia, with leaders from Latin America and the leader of Mexico, and so on."