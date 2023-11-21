President Joe Biden Called Out for Posing Alongside Fiery Birthday Treat: 'America Represents the Cake'

He continued, "The White House, I think, is pretty tired of talking about this issue but it is one of the most salient issues out there according to all the polls, not just the Trump people think he’s too old; it’s that too many Democrats from the point of view of the White House think he is too old. At age 81, it’s hard for him to convince otherwise. Now, what you see from the White House is, 'Look, judge him by his record and performance.' You see, just in the last few weeks alone, a president who is not only managing this war in the Middle East, maybe not to everybody’s liking, but certainly showing great energy in doing so. But also meeting with the leader of China, with leaders from Asia, with leaders from Latin America and the leader of Mexico, and so on."