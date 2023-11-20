'He Thinks He Can Cheat Nature': Joe Biden Has a '50-50 Shot' of Winning 2024 Election, Claims Former Obama Advisor

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod double down on his claim that President Joe Biden might not be able to beat Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

“I think he has a 50-50 shot here, but no better than that, maybe a little worse,” Axelrod told New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd in an article published on Sunday, November 19, before bringing up what Hillary Clinton might have been going through in 2016. “He thinks he can cheat nature here and it’s really risky. They’ve got a real problem if they’re counting on Trump to win it for them. I remember Hillary doing that, too.”