President Joe Biden Slips Up After Claiming Oregon's 'Western' Counties Are Seceding To Idaho: 'Muddled & Confused'

"I got here on Air Force One. I'm watching and you got Western Oregon deciding they're going to secede and become part of Idaho," Biden said — although, in reality, parts of eastern Oregon are looking to secede to the neighboring state.

"What in the h*** is going on? Idaho's a beautiful state but no, I'm serious. They've actually moved hard. They've passed resolutions in the state to do that," the 80-year-old president added.