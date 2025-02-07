Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Family Admit They're Frustrated With His Widow Allison Holker for Promoting Her Memoir Through a 'Big Public Campaign': Watch

During the CBS Mornings sit down, the sibling and the matriarch of the late celeb — who tragically committed suicide in December 2022 — spoke with reporter Gayle King regarding the way Holker is releasing details about their loved one’s life.

“I think people deserve the ability to share their story. I get that. But how it was presented and how it was on the cover of a magazine and there was a public launch or campaign about it, we shouldn't have to find out about that in the media. We're a family,” Rose said of learning about the 37-year-old’s book.