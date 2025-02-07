Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Family Admit They're Frustrated With His Widow Allison Holker for Promoting Her Memoir Through a 'Big Public Campaign': Watch
Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ family has beef with Allison Holker.
In a preview from a new interview to be aired on Tuesday, February 11, the dancer’s brother Dre Rose and their mother, Connie Boss Alexander, expressed their frustration with the late star’s widow for the way she’s promoting her new memoir, This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light.
During the CBS Mornings sit down, the sibling and the matriarch of the late celeb — who tragically committed suicide in December 2022 — spoke with reporter Gayle King regarding the way Holker is releasing details about their loved one’s life.
“I think people deserve the ability to share their story. I get that. But how it was presented and how it was on the cover of a magazine and there was a public launch or campaign about it, we shouldn't have to find out about that in the media. We're a family,” Rose said of learning about the 37-year-old’s book.
“And that's how you found out about it? A big public campaign?” King asked, to which Rose answered, “Correct.”
In Holker’s memoir, she revealed findings written in her late spouse's journals that his family has yet to read themselves.
“Do either of you have any interest in reading the journals?” King queried.
Alexander replied: “I think so, just to feel closer to him, 'cause these are his thoughts. Maybe get a clearer understanding... of who he was and what he was thinking from time to time. So yeah, I think I would.”
- Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mom Slams Allison Holker for Making 'Hurtful' and 'Misleading' Claims About Her Son's Addiction Battle in Memoir: 'Appalled'
- Mariah Carey's Brother Now Second Sibling Suing Songstress After 'The Meaning Of' Memoir Spilled Major Family Secrets
- Riley Keough 'Didn't Know' Former Stepdad Michael Jackson Was Accused of Sexually Abusing Minors Until She Was Older
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
King wondered if Rose would consider reading them, to which he stated, “I would love to see all of the journals in its entirety. I think those journals will tell you a lot. I think there's things in those journals that are good and bad, but I also believe there's journals about his personal life, his marital life that are in there.”
“I feel, believe that there's been a cherry-picking of things from the journal to reveal or share. And if we're just gonna be completely honest, talk about it all,” he added.
As OK! previously reported, this is not the first time Boss’ brood has expressed their concern for Holker’s memoir, as Alexander slammed the actress for exposing her son’s alleged secret drug addiction in the tome.
“Our family is absolutely appalled by the misleading and hurtful claims made about my son, Stephen Boss,” she penned via Instagram on January 9. “The recent publications spreading untruths about Stephen have crossed every line of decency. As his mother, I will not let these accusations go unanswered. We will not stand by while his name and legacy are tarnished. He doesn’t deserve this, and the kids don’t deserve this.”
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org