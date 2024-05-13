OK Magazine
Steve Buscemi Is 'OK' After Actor Was Randomly Attacked and Punched in the Face in NYC

Source: MEGA
By:

May 13 2024, Published 9:26 a.m. ET

Steve Buscemi fell victim to the sometimes scary streets of New York City

On Wednesday, May 8, the Boardwalk Empire star was walking through a neighborhood on the East Side of Manhattan when he was randomly approached and attacked in broad daylight, a news publication reported.

Source: MEGA

Steve Buscemi was randomly assaulted while walking through the East Side of Manhattan in broad daylight.

Following the frightening incident, Buscemi was taken to the hospital, where he received treatment for swelling to his face and left eye.

According to the outlet, police are in search of a bearded man who had been wearing a baseball cap, a blue T-Shirt and black sweatpants.

Source: MEGA

The actor's rep confirmed he's 'OK' despite suffering swelling to his face and left eye.

The 66-year-old's rep confirmed he was as fine as possible after the attack, noting he was, of course, still shaken up by the ordeal.

"Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Midtown Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city," his publicist explained in a statement obtained by a second news outlet.

"He is OK and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of N.Y.," the rep concluded.

New Yorkers randomly being punched in the face has been an increased cause for concern in the bustling streets of Manhattan as of recently.

Source: MEGA

Steve Buscemi's 'Boardwalk Empire' costar Michael Stuhlbarg was also randomly attacked back in March.

At the end of March, several women gained media attention when they took to TikTok within minutes after taking a fist to the face for no reason other than being a young female walking through the Big Apple.

Oddly enough, Buscemi's Boardwalk Empire costar Michael Stuhlbarg was also haphazardly attacked in March, when he was hit in the back of the neck by a rock by a man named Xavier Israel, who the New York Police Department later arrested.

Other celebrities, including actor Rick Moranis and reality star Bethenny Frankel, have also come forward with their recent experiences as victims of random acts of violence in New York City.

After several women came forward with their stories less than two months ago, Frankel took to social media to recount her own assault.

Source: MEGA

Bethenny Frankel revealed at the end of March that she too had been randomly assault in New York City.

"This is insane because this happened to me a few months ago but I was embarrassed to say. I was on the UWS. Insane. I was taking video of a bakery," she wrong in response to a content creator's edited compilation video showcasing various women tell their stories as victims of random attacks in NYC.

"At least 7 girls in NYC have been sucker punched in 48 hours," The Real Housewives of New York City star captioned the post.

In August 2022, a homeless man, later identified as Marquis Ventura, was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to punching Moranis in Manhattan in 2020.

Source: OK!

The New York Post reported the attack, while The Hollywood Reporter received a statement from Buscemi's publicist.

