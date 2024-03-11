Britney Spears Claims a Ghost Attacked Her in Germany 20 Years Ago: 'It Felt Like Someone Was on Top of Me and I Couldn’t Get Up for Air'

At the time, the blonde beauty brushed off the tales and headed to her hotel room since she was "pretty tipsy."

"But that night I lay in bed 🛌 and then it felt like a cold wind 🌬️ out of f------ nowhere, and all of a sudden, it pushed me down in the bed," she insisted. "Now usually when I tell this story most people say… she was just dreaming… no I wasn’t, I was WIDE AWAKE screaming from the top of my lungs 🫁 something was holding me down I couldn’t move for what felt like forever…"

"It felt like someone was on top of me and I couldn’t get up for air…" Spears added.