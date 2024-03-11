Britney Spears Claims a Ghost Attacked Her in Germany 20 Years Ago: 'It Felt Like Someone Was on Top of Me and I Couldn’t Get Up for Air'
Britney Spears took a brief break from sharing risqué snaps on social media to recall a spooky encounter from two decades ago.
In the singer's Monday, March 11, Instagram post, the music icon claimed that while she was on the Oops!... I Did It Again Tour "20 years ago," she was attacked by a ghost while trying to fall asleep at the "haunted hotel" she was staying at in Germany.
Before delving into the details of the story, she noted the events took place on the same night she met Kate Hudson at a bar.
"I was an angel and my best friend was a devil for Halloween… we left the party early because the theme was all-black, gothic horror, and my friend and I failed," the mom-of-two, 42, began. "So we decided to walk outside in the cold, screaming like idiots because we had been on a tour bus for 2 months."
Spears acknowledged that "most people don't believe in ghosts," and those that do don't admit it to others because they'd "be called crazy."
"I’m like what is this place ??? Disneyland for adults… whatever I thought it was kind of cute actually, but paid no mind whatsoever," the pop star continued of their surroundings. "Now the stories they told were pretty soft… the lady in white who glows in the corner of the room at exactly 2:20 at night, the sound of horses feet that carry the carriages on the rock entrance of the hotel at 3:00 right on the dot if you can be just quiet enough to listen."
- Britney Spears Shows Off 'New Gold Dress' After 'Accidentally' Posting Old Acoustic Recording
- Britney Spears Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction While Dancing in Mexico: 'I'm Only Human'
- Britney Spears Recalls Being 'So Happy' With Hubby Sam Asghari In Mexico As Fans Continue To Worry About Her Well-Being
At the time, the blonde beauty brushed off the tales and headed to her hotel room since she was "pretty tipsy."
"But that night I lay in bed 🛌 and then it felt like a cold wind 🌬️ out of f------ nowhere, and all of a sudden, it pushed me down in the bed," she insisted. "Now usually when I tell this story most people say… she was just dreaming… no I wasn’t, I was WIDE AWAKE screaming from the top of my lungs 🫁 something was holding me down I couldn’t move for what felt like forever…"
"It felt like someone was on top of me and I couldn’t get up for air…" Spears added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The "Gimme More" crooner said she "ran so fast" to her assistant's room since she was "scared."
"She opened the door and looked at me like I was the biggest idiot… nobody till this very day believes me 🤦🏼♀️🌷 🤦🏼♀️ 🌷 🤦🏼♀️ 🌷 🤦🏼♀️," the star admitted.
"I’m not really sure where I found this picture, but I can only imagine what the f--- is in there…" she added of the accompanying photo in her post, which depicted an old and abandoned structure. "Do you guys believe in ghosts 👻😳😂👿 ???!!!"
Spears had the comments on the upload turned off, so fans weren't able to directly respond to her question.