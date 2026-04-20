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Steve Irwin's Family Refused to Meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Australia as They're 'Fiercely Loyal' to Prince William

image split of Irwin family, prince William and prince harry/meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted to visit the Irwin family's zoo but were declined, a source said.

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April 20 2026, Published 12:47 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle embarked on a four-day tour of Australia earlier this month, and while the duo enjoyed exploring the country, a source claimed the Sussexes were disappointed when their request to visit Steve Irwin's family zoo in Queensland was declined.

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image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Prince William and the Sussexes are still estranged.

A source told New Idea magazine via GB News that the Irwin family turned down the chance to meet the couple because they are devoted to Prince William and the Crown.

Tension between Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, and the Prince of Wales, 43, has still not simmered after the couple stepped back as senior members of the royal family in January 2020.

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Robert Irwin and Prince William Are Good Pals

image of Robert Irwin
Source: MEGA

Robert Irwin is an ambassador for Prince William's Earthshot Prize.

The Suits star was reportedly disappointed over not being able to meet the Irwins at their zoo. "They meant no ill-will towards the Sussexes, but at the end of the day, they are all staunch monarchists and fiercely loyal to The Firm," the source said.

The meeting between Steve's son, Robert Irwin, and the Sussexes "just wasn't possible."

Robert, 22, and William are good friends, as the wildlife conservationist also serves as an ambassador for the father-of-three's Earthshot Prize environmental organization.

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Prince William Supported Robert Irwin During His 'Dancing With the Stars' Stint

image of Robert irwin
Source: MEGA

Robert Irwin won his season of 'DWTS' last year.

When Robert won the trophy on Dancing With the Stars with partner Witney Carson last year, the Duke of Cambridge even sent a congratulatory video to the pair.

"We're missing you, Robert. Whilst your 'twinkle toes' are going off elsewhere, I need you down here," William joked. "We couldn’t have asked for a more passionate and committed ambassador in Robert, and he’s not a bad dancer either."

Prince William Doesn't Trust Prince Harry

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Prince William are still beefing six years after the Sussexes left The Firm.

As for William's relationship with Harry, the heir is done with his brother's drama. William is "ignoring the circus," surrounding the Invictus Games founder and Meghan, royal expert Helena Chard told Fox News recently.

"But William’s silence isn’t a mystery. It’s a strategy," she continued. "Loyalty cuts both ways, and as they say, ‘Betrayal has a long shelf life.' Prince William is known to take a harder line than some. He’s setting his agenda for the future of the monarchy. There’s a difference between being ruthless and holding people accountable. He’s fearless and has a strong moral character."

The prince also sees Harry as "untrustworthy" after the latter penned his tell-all memoir, Spare.

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