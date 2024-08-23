Home > Photos > Selena Gomez PHOTOS Selena Gomez Looks So Happy at 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Premiere Amid Benny Blanco Engagement Rumors: Photos Source: MEGA Selena Gomez was glowing with happiness at the premiere of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4.

Selena Gomez is a rare beauty! The 32-year-old looked absolutely amazing while walking the red carpet at the Season 4 premiere of her hit show Only Murders in the Building.

Source: MEGA Selena Gomez stunned in a gorgeous black dress while celebrating the premiere of her hit comedy-drama series' fourth season.

In photos obtained by OK!, the brunette bombshell was radiating happiness in a Self-Portrait black halter dress — which featured stunning lace and rhinestone detail — and gorgeous silver earrings. Gomez styled her hair in a slicked-back low bun and sported some light glam makeup.

While on the red carpet, Gomez spoke with reporters alongside Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short and Steve Martin. When asked how she'd describe her life currently, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer only had good things to say, as she expressed feeling "hopeful and joyful," as well as "very grateful," amid her romance with boyfriend Benny Blanco and exciting upcoming projects within her career.

Source: MEGA Martin Short and Steve Martin raved about working with their 'Only Murders in the Building' costar Selena Gomez.

During the interview, Gomez's costars kindly praised the Wizards of Waverly Place actress for being an amazing colleague. "This is the greatest human being you could ever work with in your life," Short declared, while Martin admitted: "We are very, very lucky to work with Selena Gomez."

The Disney Channel star's red carpet appearance comes after Gomez and her boyfriend fueled engagement rumors earlier this month. On Thursday, August 8, the Rare Beauty founder sparked speculation Blanco may have popped the question after she shared a photo of the couple on "a night out."

Source: MEGA Selena Gomez described her life as 'joyful' and 'hopeful' while speaking with a reporter on the red carpet.

Gomez, who donned a flattering champagne-colored dress at the time, suspiciously covered up her ring finger with a pink heart emoji, prompting fans to assume she was hiding an engagement ring. "I think Selena Gomez just got engaged [because] why is she covering her left hand on her latest IG story?" one supporter questioned, as another fan claimed: "Selena Gomez announcing she's engaged by intentionally trying not to announce that she's engaged."

Most recently, the "Single Soon" singer further fueled rumors by following a wedding planner on TikTok that specializes in luxury nuptials in California, with a focus on Los Angeles, Napa Valley and San Francisco. Aside from hopefully saying "I do" soon, Blanco and Gomez are planning on having children together one day.

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez recently sparked engagement rumors with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco.

"That's my next goal, to check the box," the record producer revealed during a guest appearance on The Howard Stern Show back in May. "I have a ton of god kids; I've got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids." When asked if he specifically wants to "have kids with Selena," Blanco declared: "It's always a topic of conversation to me every day."

Entertainment Tonight spoke with Gomez, Martin and Short on the red carpet.