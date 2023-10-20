Inside Kate Gosselin's Lonely Life After Reality TV Stardom: Mom-of-8 'Doesn't Date and Has Very Few Friends'
While Jon Gosselin has gone public with more than one romantic relationship since divorcing Kate Gosselin, the latter's dating life has been uneventful.
The mom-of-eight, 48, retreated from the spotlight a few years ago, and these days, she mostly keeps to herself, shared an insider.
“She’s fallen quite a ways from being one of the country’s top reality stars,” the insider told a magazine. “Kate is currently living a very quiet and boring life in North Carolina. She doesn’t date and has very few friends — actually, her best friends are pretty much her kids."
However, she's even spending less time with her tots since twins Mady and Cara, 23, have moved out and are now part of the workforce. In addition, the sextuplets are 19 and have graduated high school.
The source noted Kate is also "living paycheck to paycheck" now that she's no longer famous.
"She misses the spotlight and the money she used to make from being on TV," added the insider, who noted that even though she sometimes gets recognized at the grocery store, "it’s not always positive" attention.
- Kate Gosselin 'Has Barely Spoken' to Daughter Hannah Since She Moved in With Jon Gosselin, Insider Reveals: 'It’s Been Really Difficult for Her'
- Jon Gosselin Claims Ex Kate 'Alienated' Him From Their 8 Kids: 'It Was A Poor Parenting Decision'
- Jon Gosselin Hasn't Spoken to Daughters Cara and Mady in 9 Years, Claims They Don't Answer His Texts
"Kate continues to get a lot of hate from people. She doesn’t have it so easy," they shared.
Some of that negativity likely stems from her fractured relationship with Collin and Hannah, who chose to live with Jon after the divorce.
Over the past few years, the matriarch explained she sent Collin to an institution due to special needs and violent tendencies — though her former spouse claimed their son was fine.
"Kate posting cruel false accusations regarding Collin seems to be just another way for her to justify her inexcusable horrific past behavior toward him," the DJ, 46, said, referring to their kid's claims that Kate was abusive toward him.
In a recent documentary, Collin claimed Kate sent him away because he started to reveal the poor way she treated him. "I was starting to tell people what was going on at home and, you know, she caught wind of that and had to put me somewhere where I wouldn’t be able to get the secrets out," he said.
While Collin's father has had his back, some of his siblings supported his mom's side after the TV doc aired.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I do not owe my allegiance to any person(s) who has physically threatened me and every member of my immediate family," Mady said on social media. "Further, I will never allow someone who has exhibited hateful and violet behavior towards others based in their racial identity, gender identity, or religious beliefs to be in my life."
"Kindness, tolerance, love and acceptance are core values in my life and I refuse to compromise them for ANYONE, even my brother Collin, who has unfortunately, made his opinions very clear in private," the young adult concluded. "I cannot speak any further on why Collin has done these things, just that I have witnessed them."
Life & Style reported on Kate's lonely days.