Inside Kate Gosselin's Lonely Life After Reality TV Stardom: Mom-of-8 'Doesn't Date and Has Very Few Friends'

"Kate continues to get a lot of hate from people. She doesn’t have it so easy," they shared.

Some of that negativity likely stems from her fractured relationship with Collin and Hannah, who chose to live with Jon after the divorce.

Over the past few years, the matriarch explained she sent Collin to an institution due to special needs and violent tendencies — though her former spouse claimed their son was fine.

"Kate posting cruel false accusations regarding Collin seems to be just another way for her to justify her inexcusable horrific past behavior toward him," the DJ, 46, said, referring to their kid's claims that Kate was abusive toward him.