or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Collin Gosselin
OK LogoNEWS

Jon Gosselin Reveals He'd Be 'Okay' If Son Collin Chose to 'Rectify Things' With Mom Kate After Abuse Allegations

Split photo of Jon, Collin and Kate Gosselin.
Source: MEGA;@colingosselin1/instagram

Jon Gosselin praised Collin for speaking out about the alleged abuse he claims occurred in his childhood.

By:

Oct. 22 2024, Published 3:36 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jon Gosselin believes his son Collin should make his own decisions when it comes to potentially reconciling with his mother, Kate, after years of estrangement.

The 20-year-old has accused the Kate Plus 8 star, 49, of physical and emotional abuse, which allegedly included verbally lashing out at him, keeping him from spending time with his siblings, zip-tying his limbs together and locking him in a dark basement for hours on end.

Article continues below advertisement
colin gosselin ig
Source: @colingosselin1/instagram

Collin Gosselin accused his mother of physical, verbal and emotional abuse.

Article continues below advertisement

During an interview published on Tuesday, October 22, Jon praised his son for having the courage to tell the world about the childhood traumas he claims to have suffered while living with Kate as a young boy.

"I love my son, I support him. I think it’s good for a man to speak up about things that happened and I think it’s closure for him," he told the outlet. "If he wants to rectify things with his mother, I think that’s ok, you know, best of luck and .. I always tell him that, you do you, bro. That’s all that matters ... Let them be adults, live their life and if they wanna put the past behind them, cool."

Article continues below advertisement
jon gosselin so much animosity ex wife kate son collin abuse
Source: MEGA

Jon Gosselin said Kate's attorney has contacted him since the abuse allegations.

Article continues below advertisement

However, according to Jon, his ex-wife — the pair split in 2009 — has made no effort to contact him since Collin's latest allegations.

"No. Just her attorney. Whatever, but that’s a whole other subject," he said.

MORE ON:
Collin Gosselin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
kate gosselin hurting money reality tv success doesnt date socialize
Source: MEGA

Kate Gosselin released a statement that claimed Collin was 'violent' and suffered from several psychological disorders as a child.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Collin said the only way he'd be open to reconnecting with his mom is if "she would just come forward with the truth and all the things that she has kept under wraps."

"And, you know, the many times that she's tried to soil my name and my father's name. I just would want her to come forward with the truth," he explained. "[But] Yes, that door would be open. 100 percent."

Article continues below advertisement
colin gosselin vice
Source: VICE

Collin Gosselin said his 'top priority' is fixing his relationships with his siblings.

Article continues below advertisement

However, he said that his "top priority" would be rebuilding relationships with his siblings, as he's also become estranged from six of his brothers and sisters since moving in with his father in 2018.

Although Kate has publicly accused Collin of being "violent" and "unpredictable" toward her and the other kids as a child, he's repeatedly denied the claims.

"I love my siblings very much. I would never hurt them," he said in an August interview. "I do believe that my mother’s behind things they say in the media. She’s behind their opinion of me."

Jon spoke with The Sun about Collin and Kate's relationship.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.