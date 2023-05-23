OK Magazine
Bill Maher Gives Controversial Podcast Host Joe Rogan a Shocking Compliment

May 22 2023, Published 10:00 p.m. ET

Despite their contrasting beliefs, Bill Maher gave Joe Rogan quite the compliment.

While chatting with Kathy Griffin on the Sunday, May 21, episode of his podcast "Club Random with Bill Maher," the duo mentioned Larry King's long-lasting career, sparking Griffin to note there are no longer any shows like the late TV star's program.

Maher disagreed, explaining, "I would argue that Joe Rogan is not like Larry King, but — every generation has its own iteration of that. And certainly there are differences, but huge audience. Bigger than Larry King ever was."

"He’s not looking for a fight and he is willing to open the mic to people," the Real Time host continued of the Republican commentator.

The HBO star reasoned that even though Rogan's content can become more heated or political-based, he's still become one of the most well-known figures when it comes to talk shows, comparing his popularity to the likes of David Letterman and Jimmy Fallon.

"What Joe does, he kind of opens that mic like Larry did," Maher said. "Elon Musk will do that show, and like, the biggest people in the world because they know of the reach."

"I just think also Joe earned that. This is just a regular guy smarter than the average bear, but is not gonna be intimidated first of all, by you saying, 'don’t platform this guy or don’t listen to this,'" continued the Emmy winner. "[And he] will let anybody speak and usually has a common sense view of it, of his own. You know, he’s a little to the right of where I am on things."

Rogan has constantly come under fire for spreading conspiracy theories, including his belief that the COVID-19 vaccine wasn't necessary. While he's kept headstrong on most of his views, he has apologized for some other controversies, such as his past usage of racial slurs.

"I'm making this video to address the most regretful and shameful thing I’ve ever had to talk about publicly," he told fans in a 2022 social media video. "There’s been a lot of s*** from the old episodes of the podcast that I wish I hadn’t said, or had said differently."

Mediaite reported on Maher's opinions.

