Nicki Minaj's Addiction Battle: Singer Was Once Dependent on Percocets
Nicki Minaj revealed she's secretly struggled with drug addiction.
In an interview published on Thursday, November 9, the “Super Bass” singer confessed she was previously dependent on Percocet.
The star was originally prescribed the pills for menstrual cramps many years ago, however, she continued taking the drug after the pain concluded.
“No one told me that this was a narcotic and this was addictive,” she stated. “Luckily I was able to ground myself. But — once an addict, always an addict.”
She noted: “I feel like if you’ve ever experienced addiction to anything, which I have, you always have to think twice and three times about the choices that you make.”
Later in the interview, Minaj shared that substance abuse was not something she was unfamiliar with, as her father also struggled with addiction.
“I just wish that at the time I understood that he wasn’t doing it because he wanted to, I thought that he was making a conscious effort to be addicted to a drug that would have him steal his children’s video games and sell them for money,” she told the reporter. “Now I realize, those people weren’t making those choices because they wanted to hurt their family. Addiction took over their bodies and their lives. They were victims too.”
She then expressed how fame made it even more difficult for her to keep her addictive tendencies in check.
“Look at some of our biggest celebrities. They eventually either get laughed out of wanting to go outside anymore, like Michael Jackson, or criticized, like Whitney Houston, or they fight silent battles, like Prince,” she said.
The mother-of-one continued: “These are some of the greatest of all time. And one day they decided, ‘You know what? I’d rather self-medicate and be in my own world.’ Should you keep on doing interviews and pouring out your heart so people can laugh? No.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Minaj opened up about plastic surgery.
“Actually, I love it,” she said of her recent breast reduction. “I used to want a bigger butt, and now I look back and realize how silly that was.”
She concluded by giving some advice to her fans, saying, “So — love your curves, and love your non-curves. There’s nothing wrong with any of it.”
As OK! previously reported, in the tell-all interview, the rapper also discussed how the birth of their son, a.k.a. “Papa Bear,” affected her relationship with husband Kenneth Petty.
The musician confessed that raising their kid during his infancy with little to no help caused a rift in their romance.
“I’m not going to lie, things got testy between us,” she stated. “Because of our history, I think we knew we’d get past it. But there’s no such thing as confidence in parenthood.”
“I kind of wish that someone had told me — although I’m sure I wouldn’t have been able to understand it — that there’s a level of anxiety, and you think it’s going to go away, but in fact it gets scarier,” she expressed. “So often you think: I don’t know how to do this!”
Vogue interviewed Minaj.