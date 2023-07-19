'Are You a Psychiatrist?': Chris Christie Lashes Out After Reporter Asks If He's Running for President Just to 'Fill an Emotional Void'
Chris Christie lost his cool during a recent interview.
While chatting with Newsmax's Eric Bolling on Tuesday, July 18, the former NJ governor became frustrated when the anchor questioned why he was even bothering to run for president given his low poll numbers.
"Governor, why are you running? Donald Trump, he’s got like 53, 56 percent — if you believe the polls or any given poll. You’re down in the single digits. I mean, what motivates Chris Christie to run for president?" he asked. "Is it to take out Donald Trump or is Chris Christie fulfilling some sort of, I don’t know, emotional void you’re looking for?"
Clearly annoyed with his words, the dad-of-four, 60, retorted, "All right. Well, Eric, are you a psychiatrist today? If you’re a psychiatrist, spend more time on the former president than you will on me."
"He should be on that stage because he owes it to the Republican Party voters to get on the stage, defend his record and talk about his vision for the future," he reasoned of Trump running, then asking, "Is he scared to get on the stage, Eric?"
Elsewhere in the chat, Bolling, 60, brought up the January 6th Capitol riots, asking, "Do you think Donald Trump had an interest in inciting the overthrow of the American government that day?"
"I don’t think he cared one way or the other," the politician replied. "I think what he wanted was to stay in office and I don’t think he cared one way or the other what was going to happen."
"In fact, if he really did care, he would have done what he said he was going to do when he stood on the Ellipse. He said, 'let’s march up to the Capitol together and I’m going to go with you.' He went nowhere near it, Eric," Christie continued, pointing out Trump's change of pace. "He didn’t care what was going to happen up there. He sent people up there to put pressure, I believe, on Mike Pence and on members of Congress to stall the peaceful transition of power."
Despite the tension throughout the interview, Bolling thanked Christie as their chat wrapped up.
"I know it gets contentious, but you’re a stand-up guy and I appreciate you coming on the show and getting in the ring," the conservative commentator told him. "And that’s what we need. We need fighters. We need political fighters."
