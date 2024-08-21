Stormy Daniels Jokes Barack Obama Showed 'Grace and Empathy' When Making Hand Gesture About Donald Trump's Obsession With 'Size'

During his speech, Obama slammed Trump, 78, as a "billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems" since his campaign for the 2016 election.

"It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that's actually been getting worse now that he's afraid of losing to Kamala. There's the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes."

Following his last few words, Obama held up his hands and moved them closer to one another to indicate size.