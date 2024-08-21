Stormy Daniels Jokes Barack Obama Showed 'Grace and Empathy' When Making Hand Gesture About Donald Trump's Obsession With 'Size'
Stormy Daniels has the jokes!
The adult film star weighed in after former President Barack Obama made a comical hand gesture referencing Donald Trump's apparent fascination with "size" at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, August 20.
During his speech, Obama slammed Trump, 78, as a "billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems" since his campaign for the 2016 election.
"It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that's actually been getting worse now that he's afraid of losing to Kamala. There's the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes."
Following his last few words, Obama held up his hands and moved them closer to one another to indicate size.
An X user snapped a picture of the gesture and shared it on social media, comically tagging Daniels and penning, "I think @StormyDaniels would say that was overly generous."
The adult entertainer — who has previously referred to Trump by the nickname "Tiny" — smoothly replied, "This is him showing the grace and empathy he spoke of during his speech."
- 'What Did You Do With The S-----?': Stormy Daniels Gets Emotional Discussing the Explicit Questions Prosecutors Asked Her in Hush Money Trial
- Stormy Daniels Has Received 'Brazen' Death Threats Since Testifying Against Donald Trump: 'It's Scary'
- Stormy Daniels Says Being Asked 'Horrific' Questions About Her Sexual Interaction With Donald Trump 'Made Me Remember Things' Again
One user responded in the comments section, "Stormy has the best comebacks," and another added, "Love you, Stormy. Thank you for your service."
A third pointed out, "I came looking for @StormyDaniels comment and she didn't disappoint. Thank you for being you Queen!"
As OK! previously reported, Daniels famously claimed to have had a sexual encounter with Trump after meeting him at a celebrity golf tournament in 2006 — one year after he tied the knot with wife Melania Trump, 54.
Prior to the 2016 election, Trump shelled out $130,000 to Daniels — a payment which later caused the ex-prez to be hit with 34 felony counts of falsifying business documents and resulted in his high-profile New York hush money trial.
Throughout the trial, she described the alleged encounter in court, claiming the now 78-year-old did not use protection despite her emphasizing how important it was to her that she used condoms when she worked in the adult film industry.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In May, the jury found the politician guilty of all 34 counts.
Trump has yet to be sentenced.