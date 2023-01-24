Stormy Daniels Declares It's 'Exhausting' To Always Be Asked About Alleged Affair With Donald Trump: 'I Wish He Would Go Away'

"I am not going to sit here and act all holier-than-thou. I did get paid, the check cleared, thank you very much," the former stripper, who made headlines when she claimed she and Trump met in 2006 while attending the American Celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe and later got down and dirty, adds. "But like I said, I can bring awareness to other important things."

One of the reasons the actress signed on to do the reality show, which premieres on Tuesday, January 31, is she wants to change people's views about certain groups. "The contestants on this show had some very important and frank conversations — it doesn't matter what your sexual orientation is. The things that made this show different and struck a chord is yes, it's the first show showcasing gay men and does so in a way that isn't just the stereotypical one dimension version that a lot of people have of gay men. I can identify with that from being a porn star where people just see big boobs and blonde hair — that one character. I am that, obviously, but I am more than that. A lot of people are not familiar with accepting gay people or trans people, who are also human beings."