Stormy Daniels Takes Swipe at Donald Trump After Second Day of Fiery Testimony: 'Real Men' Take the 'Stand in Court'
Stormy Daniels had a blistering response to Donald Trump after she divulged details about their alleged affair amid the ex-president's hush money trial.
"Real men respond to testimony by being sworn in and taking the stand in court. Oh...wait. Nevermind," the adult film star, 45, quipped via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday, May 9.
Of course, people loved Daniels' sense of humor. One person wrote, "Thank you for having the courage to take the stand and tell the truth about this f------- sleazebag! You absolutely killed it!" while another said, "Stormy Daniels is spot-on. Trump goes outside of the courtroom and LIES to his cult with impunity — but he won't take the witness stand and testify under oath because he's a coward and pathological liar who'd perjur himself."
A third person added, "He’ll never testify. He’s a pathetic coward."
On Tuesday, May 7, Trump claimed he will "probably" testify in the case.
“I would like to,” Trump said in an interview.
“You have a judge who’s taken away my First Amendment right, so I’m not allowed to speak, essentially,” Trump said of Judge Juan Merchan. “If you say anything slightly off, he wants to put you in jail.”
As OK! previously reported, Daniels shared details about her alleged tryst with the businessman after they met in 2006 at a golf tournament.
On May 7, she recalled how Trump wanted to get dinner with her, but they ended up going to his apartment instead.
After coming back from the bathroom, she was "startled" to find Trump in his bed with little to no clothes on.
It was "like a jump scare," she said. "And that’s when I had that moment where I felt like the room spun in slow motion. 'Great, I’ve put myself in this bad situation.' He didn’t come at me, he didn’t rush at me, he didn’t put his hands on me, nothing like that."
Later in the week, Daniels said she spoke to Trump about using protection, but he ended up not using a condom.
"You cannot work unless you have a test," she told him about how the industry she's in requires her to be tested every 30 days, adding that the current requirement is two weeks. "Anybody in the industry can see anybody’s testing. You sort of waive that privilege. But, yes, I have every test that I have ever done for the last X amount of years ... I never tested positive for anything."
Daniels then revealed they talked about using protection prior to doing the deed.
"Yes, a little bit. And I think that’s kind of how we segued into the safety conversation," she told the court. "He said, 'Aren’t you worried about safety?' And I was quick to point out that my time in the industry I chose to work for Wicked Pictures because they are the only condom-mandatory company."
"When you perform on camera for Wicked Pictures, you have to use a condom. They are the only condom-mandatory company in the adult business," she continued. "When I worked with my husband, I had to use a condom, even though I am allergic to latex. So, we were talking about that and stuff like that. So, I was like, you know, adult performers are kind of like — I said, like WWE, like wrestling."
Trump allegedly paid off Daniels and Karen McDougal to keep quiet about their alleged affair before the 2016 election. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.