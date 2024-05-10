Stormy Daniels Praises Husband Barrett Blade for His 'Support Over the Years' and Amid Hush Money Trial: 'Cheers to Us!'
Stormy Daniels had a rough week as she testified in Donald Trump's hush money trial, but she's lucky to have her husband, Barrett Blade, by her side.
"Thank you @barrettblade777 for all your love and support over the years and especially this week! Cheers to us!" the adult film star, 45, captioned a slew of photos via Instagram of herself with her man as they packed on the PDA.
Blade also took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the same photos, writing, "Cheers to my wife who can’t be rattled when speaking the truth."
"Thank you! Lucky to have had you in my life for the last 25 years! #teamstormy #loyalfans #truth," the actress replied.
Many people took to the comments section to praise the blonde beauty for standing up to the ex-president, who allegedly paid off Daniels and Karen McDougal to keep quiet about their alleged trysts with him before the 2016 presidential election.
"I'm so proud of your wife for her bravery and integrity. Please let her know!" one person wrote, while another added, "hopeful you and your family can live with joy & harmony. Thank you for getting the truth out there for your fellow Americans."
A third person added, "She’s an amazing woman - BRAVO Stormy!!!!"
As OK! previously reported, Daniels took the stand on May 7 and May 9, where she revealed how the alleged affair began when she first met Trump, 77, at a golf tournament in 2006.
The ex-president wanted to get dinner with Daniels, but she found herself at his apartment instead.
After chatting, she later found Trump in bed with just boxer shorts on.
It was "like a jump scare," she said. "And that’s when I had that moment where I felt like the room spun in slow motion. 'Great, I’ve put myself in this bad situation.' He didn’t come at me, he didn’t rush at me, he didn’t put his hands on me, nothing like that."
Though the two spoke about using protection, Daniels admitted no condom was worn.
"You cannot work unless you have a test," she told him about how the industry she's in requires her to be tested every 30 days, adding that the current requirement is two weeks. "Anybody in the industry can see anybody’s testing. You sort of waive that privilege. But, yes, I have every test that I have ever done for the last X amount of years ... I never tested positive for anything."
Daniels then said they still spoke about using protection before they got down and dirty.
"Yes, a little bit. And I think that’s kind of how we segued into the safety conversation," she told the court. "He said, 'Aren’t you worried about safety?' And I was quick to point out that my time in the industry I chose to work for Wicked Pictures because they are the only condom-mandatory company."