Stormy Daniels Claims She Told Donald Trump Condom Use Was Important to Her Before Their Sexual Encounter
Stormy Daniels testified on Thursday, May 9, that she had a detailed discussion about her views on condom use with Donald Trump before their alleged sexual encounter — but the businessman still chose not to use protection.
The adult film star stated that Trump's lack of condom use was "concerning" to her but she "didn't say anything at all."
When asked if the 77-year-old inquired on whether she'd ever been tested for sexually transmitted disease or infections, Daniels confirmed that he had and she'd also "volunteered" the information to him. She noted that at the time, the industry required her to be tested every 30 days, clarifying the current requirement is every two weeks.
"You cannot work unless you have a test," she added. "Anybody in the industry can see anybody’s testing. You sort of waive that privilege. But, yes, I have every test that I have ever done for the last X amount of years ... I never tested positive for anything."
She was then asked if they discussed protection before they were intimate.
"Yes, a little bit. And I think that’s kind of how we segued into the safety conversation," she told the court. "He said, 'aren’t you worried about safety?' And I was quick to point out that my time in the industry I chose to work for Wicked Pictures because they are the only condom-mandatory company."
Daniels clarified that meant even if a married couple was filming together, "when you perform on camera for Wicked Pictures, you have to use a condom. They are the only condom-mandatory company in the adult business."
"When I worked with my husband, I had to use a condom, even though I am allergic to latex," she continued. "So, we were talking about that and stuff like that. So, I was like, you know, adult performers are kind of like — I said, like WWE, like wrestling."
This comes after Trump lawyer Susan Necheles suggested Daniels was lying about her tryst with the ex-prez due to her career in adult film.
"You have a lot of experience of making phony stories about s-- appear to be real," the attorney pointed out.
"Wow. That’s not how I would put it. The s-- in the films is very much real just like what happened to me in that room," Daniels replied. "The character themes might be different, but the s-- is very real. That’s why it’s p-----------, not a B movie."
As OK! previously reported, Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business documents in connection with a hush money payment allegedly paid to the adult film actress to keep her from publicly speaking about their supposed affair.
He pleaded not guilty to all charges.