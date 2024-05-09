Stormy Daniels Claims She Told Donald Trump Condom Use Was Important to Her Before Their Sexual Encounter

"You cannot work unless you have a test," she added. "Anybody in the industry can see anybody’s testing. You sort of waive that privilege. But, yes, I have every test that I have ever done for the last X amount of years ... I never tested positive for anything."

She was then asked if they discussed protection before they were intimate.

"Yes, a little bit. And I think that’s kind of how we segued into the safety conversation," she told the court. "He said, 'aren’t you worried about safety?' And I was quick to point out that my time in the industry I chose to work for Wicked Pictures because they are the only condom-mandatory company."