Stephen Colbert Slams Donald Trump After He's Indicted On 34 Felony Counts: 'Business Fraud Is His Brand'

“Then it was time for the former president to take the stage and inspire a nation with a six-minute list of unresolved grievances. Well, come on, what do you expect? You’re listening to a 76-year-old man in Florida,” he continued, bashing Trump for his speech on Tuesday night.

“So he was arrested and released, and we never got a mug shot. But that did not stop the ex-president’s campaign from making one up and selling it on a T-shirt that says, ‘Not guilty,’” Colbert pointed out. “OK!, but if he’s not guilty, why did you put him in a mug shot? Just sell a poster that says, ‘Wanted! for following too many laws.’”