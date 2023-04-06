Stephen Colbert Slams Donald Trump After He's Indicted On 34 Felony Counts: 'Business Fraud Is His Brand'
Stephen Colbert tooke a dig at former president Donald Trump following his arrest on Tuesday, April 4.
The ex-commander-in-chief surrendered himself to the Manhattan DA where he was fingerprinted and arraigned in court for 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. After the arraignment, Trump was released and returned to his Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago.
On Wednesday’s episode of The Late Show, Colbert said, “And you know what? I’m not sure if that’s fair,” regarding the politician’s arrest. “Business fraud is his brand.”
“And after his arraignment, he hauled his a** to LaGuardia, got on his private jet, flew to Mar-a-Lago, where he held an angry rally for all his cult members,” the TV personality joked to viewers.
“Then it was time for the former president to take the stage and inspire a nation with a six-minute list of unresolved grievances. Well, come on, what do you expect? You’re listening to a 76-year-old man in Florida,” he continued, bashing Trump for his speech on Tuesday night.
“So he was arrested and released, and we never got a mug shot. But that did not stop the ex-president’s campaign from making one up and selling it on a T-shirt that says, ‘Not guilty,’” Colbert pointed out. “OK!, but if he’s not guilty, why did you put him in a mug shot? Just sell a poster that says, ‘Wanted! for following too many laws.’”
- Kamala Harris Fails To Answer Question About What She Does As Vice President: 'I Have The Great Privilege Of Serving With Joe Biden'
- Stephen Colbert Blasts Tucker Carlson For 'Gaslighting' His Viewers Despite Passionately 'Hating' Donald Trump
- Prince Harry Reveals Why He 'Got Into Trouble' With Meghan Markle During Early Days Of Their Romance
As OK! previously reported, the father-of-five spoke out about his indictment after he pleaded "not guilty" to Judge Juan Merchan.
"We have to save our country. God bless you all. Never thought a thing like this could happen in America,” he began.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Our country is going to hell," he added. "Our elections are like those of a third world country. Beginning with the radical left, Alvin Bragg of New York, campaigned that he was going to get President Trump. I am going to get him! He didn't know a thing about me. He was campaigning. As it turns out, everyone who looked at this crime said there is no crime and that it should have never been brought. The most embarrassing time in our country's history."