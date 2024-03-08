'We All Suffered': Megyn Kelly Slams President Joe Biden's 'Shameless' State of the Union Address
Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly was not a fan of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Thursday night.
She bashed the speech as being "dishonest," "shameful," "partisan," and "mean" to those the president disagreed with.
During a recent episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, the host told her listeners, "I thought it was a disgrace. It was shameless in its dishonesty and partisanship. What it telegraphed to me was he doesn't care about this country; he cares about himself."
"First, a word on his manner. Insofar as he didn't fall down or refer to any dead people as alive, it was a win. He didn't keel over and maintained his energy. He didn't get lost or sniff any young girl's hair. So, thumbs up on that ... For Democrats scared he might die any day, he probably reassured them," Kelly continued. "But let's face it: the slurring, the stumbles, the jumbling of words over and over in a speech loaded into the teleprompter – hello, we all saw it! 'Not horrible' isn't really the review you're going for as leader of the free world. Can't we do a little better?"
Kelly further mocked outlets such as CNN and MSNBC praising Biden for his performance during the address.
"Of course the press is celebrating this address like it was Winston Churchill up there last night, but the honest truth is: unusual energy for Joe Biden, with all the usual dishonesty and nastiness," she said.
Kelly highlighted Biden's comments on the border, calling it "the most dishonest part of the evening."
"He got up there pretending to be Ann Coulter," she scoffed. "He really wants tough legislation 'right now' so he can do something but not use mean words about illegal immigrants. That, he says, is a bridge too far. He won't say they're poisoning the blood of our country, no matter how many of them kill our kids with fentanyl-laced Adderall. Because it's mean!"
Trump was originally criticized for using the phrasing "poisoning the blood of our country" because it refers back to the way Adolf Hitler spoke about the Jews in Germany, something Biden brought up in his address to critique his likely 2024 election opponent.
The former Fox News host also criticized Marjorie Taylor Green for interrupting the immigration part of Biden's speech when she demanded he say the name of Laken Riley, the 22-year-old University of Georgia nursing student who was murdered by an illegal earlier this year.
Kelly said, "I wish MTG had just kept quiet because he was right in the middle of a brain freeze that I wanted to see play out, and her heckling saved him, which was annoying!"
"This was the part of the speech where I was actually starting to nod off and then I heard it! HE actually accepted the challenge and did say her name! Except not really because he couldn't. Notwithstanding the fact that it's all over the news, all over buttons being worn in the chamber, including the one in his own hand, and the fact that MTG had just said it to him, he still botched the name Laken Riley," she explained. "He can get George Floyd out no problem – a drug addled criminal who menaced women but Laken Riley who was helping the sick heal, killed at the hands of an illegal immigrant, couldn't quite muster the interest or execution on her name."