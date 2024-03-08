'We All Suffered': Megyn Kelly Slams President Joe Biden's 'Shameless' State of the Union Address

Kelly highlighted Biden's comments on the border, calling it "the most dishonest part of the evening."

"He got up there pretending to be Ann Coulter," she scoffed. "He really wants tough legislation 'right now' so he can do something but not use mean words about illegal immigrants. That, he says, is a bridge too far. He won't say they're poisoning the blood of our country, no matter how many of them kill our kids with fentanyl-laced Adderall. Because it's mean!"

Trump was originally criticized for using the phrasing "poisoning the blood of our country" because it refers back to the way Adolf Hitler spoke about the Jews in Germany, something Biden brought up in his address to critique his likely 2024 election opponent.

