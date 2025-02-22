Shocking Surveillance Footage Revealed: Tupac Shakur's Murder Suspect Captured in Brutal Prison Fight With Other Inmate — Watch

In new surveillance footage from the Clark County Detention Center, the murder suspect was seen getting into a brawl with fellow inmate Rochlan Hamilton .

The video showed Hamilton seemingly waiting for Davis to enter the large room in the correctional facility. Hamilton and Davis went at each other as he walked in with a guard. Hamilton wore only his pants and orange shoes, while Davis donned the full uniform.

As the duo brawled, they threw punches at each other’s heads and eventually fell to the ground. The guard stood back while they went at it and appeared to be calling backup on a walkie-talkie. Two more employees entered and helped separate the pair of inmates.