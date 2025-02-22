Shocking Surveillance Footage Revealed: Tupac Shakur's Murder Suspect Captured in Brutal Prison Fight With Other Inmate — Watch
Tupac Shakur’s alleged killer Duane “Keefe D” Davis doesn’t seem to have friends in prison.
In new surveillance footage from the Clark County Detention Center, the murder suspect was seen getting into a brawl with fellow inmate Rochlan Hamilton.
The video showed Hamilton seemingly waiting for Davis to enter the large room in the correctional facility. Hamilton and Davis went at each other as he walked in with a guard. Hamilton wore only his pants and orange shoes, while Davis donned the full uniform.
As the duo brawled, they threw punches at each other’s heads and eventually fell to the ground. The guard stood back while they went at it and appeared to be calling backup on a walkie-talkie. Two more employees entered and helped separate the pair of inmates.
As OK! previously reported, Davis was arrested in September 2023 for his alleged involvement in the rapper’s 1996 murder.
Davis was taken into custody by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and accused of being an accomplice in the shocking drive-by shooting that ended the “Changes” musician's life.
Davis’ wife Paula Clemons' home was searched two months before his arrest, and the police confiscated multiple cell phones, photos, a magazine featuring Tupac, .40 caliber bullets and a computer hard drive.
Davis has claimed his late nephew, Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson, was the one who shot the Grammy-nominated artist after they allegedly got into a physical fight earlier that day.
- Tupac Shakur's Murder Solved? Duane 'Keefe D' Davis Arrested in Connection to the Case
- Notorious Compton Gangster Claims He Provided the Gun to Kill Tupac Shakur, Says His Nephew Pulled the Trigger: Report
- Jada Pinkett Smith and Tupac Never Dated But 'We Had Those Moments,' Actress Reveals: 'There Was No Chemistry'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Anderson had supposedly defended himself when Shakur and Death Row Records exec Suge Knight attacked him following a Mike Tyson fight that had taken place at the MGM Grand.
"We rushed up out of the café and went to find Baby Lane," Davis penned in his memoir, COMPTON STREET LEGEND. "We saw him inside the MGM minutes after they had jumped him. By the time we got there, Suge, Pac and their crew had already left."
Anderson denied any involvement in the shooting before he died in 1998.
Though Davis claimed Anderson murdered the singer, he said his relative was a "good dude with a big heart."
Those living close to Davis’ residence saw authorities detain two people roughly 20 miles from the Las Vegas Strip on the day of his arrest.
"There were cruisers and SWAT vehicles. They had lights shining on the house," eyewitness Don Sansouci told a news outlet at the time, noting that he watched a male and female exit the house with their hands on their heads.
FOX5 Las Vegas obtained the surveillance video.