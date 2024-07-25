OK Magazine
Suki Waterhouse Shows Off Bikini Body 4 Months After Welcoming Her First Child With Robert Pattinson: Photo

Suki Waterhouse shared a photo of her slim figure despite having a child just months before.

Jul. 25 2024, Published 3:21 p.m. ET

“OMG” — Suki Waterhouse looks so good!

On Wednesday, July 24, the actress, 32, shared a stunning photo of herself in a bikini just four months after welcoming her first child with partner Robert Pattinson, 38.

suki waterhouse bikini body welcoming child robert pattinson photo
Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram

Suki Waterhouse welcomed her first child with Robert Pattinson in March.

In the mirror selfie, the blonde beauty showed off her toned tummy in a brown bathing suit, a gold necklace and a white and black robe.

The image came after Waterhouse gave a glimpse of her and the Twilight actor’s offspring in an Instagram post from the beginning of April.

“Welcome to the world angel❤️,” the star penned alongside a snap of herself holding the baby, whom she had in March.

During her first concert after giving birth, the singer revealed the gender of her offspring.

suki waterhouse bikini body welcoming child robert pattinson photo
Source: MEGA

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are rumored to be engaged, though they haven't confirmed the gossip.

"I don't know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently, some pretty big events have been going down," she told fans. "I love amazing ladies and I've been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life."

Waterhouse’s recent sultry selfie was not the first time she put her postpartum body on display.

In an Instagram upload from July 8, the Daisy Jones & the Six alum sat by a pool in a red patterned string bikini, which perfectly accentuated her flat abs.

"Not enough time in the world for the amount of berries and books I wish to consume 🍓," the blonde beauty said alongside the shots.

suki waterhouse bikini body welcoming child robert pattinson photo
Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram

Suki Waterhouse previously shocked fans with her slim figure in other bikini-clad snaps.

MORE ON:
Suki Waterhouse
Waterhouse's fans were in disbelief over how quickly she got her model figure back, with one person writing, "How does she look this good postpartum?"

"Miss Suki HOW do you look that good after birthing a whole a-- child," a second user said, as a third added, "Ummm didn’t you just have a baby?!"

suki waterhouse bikini body welcoming child robert pattinson photo
Source: MEGA

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have been romantically linked since 2018.

The celeb also recently revealed that despite not being married to Pattinson, her pregnancy was planned.

"One day we looked at each other and said, 'Well, this is as ready as we’re going to be,'" she recently spilled. "I was like, ‘What can make more chaos?’"

Waterhouse also confessed The Batman alum was "nervous" during the birth, but he's a natural when it comes to fatherhood.

"For someone who’s quite an anxious person, he’s been very calm," she stated, adding how Pattinson is "the dad I could have hoped for. I mean a dad and his daughter? It’s an actual love story."

