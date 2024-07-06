Robert Pattinson Is 'Very Hands-on' With His and Suki Waterhouse's Baby: He 'Put the Brakes on Everything Else He Has Going On'
Robert Pattinson is loving the girl-dad life!
According to a source, the actor has made his and fiancée Suki Waterhouse's daughter his first priority, with an insider noting he's "put the brakes on literally everything else he has going on."
In fact, the insider noted the Twilight lead, 38, doesn't have any work commitments until January 2025, when he's supposed to start production on the sequel to The Batman.
"Rob wants to be there for Suki and the baby, he’s very hands-on," the source continued.
"Rob wants to focus on being present for his new family, and that’s rare in Hollywood for someone on a hot streak in his peak earning years," the insider pointed out. "But money has never been the thing that motivates Rob. He wants this time for his family."
Despite public speculation, Waterhouse, 32, revealed in her new British Vogue interview that the pregnancy was "planned."
"One day we looked at each other and said, 'Well, this is as ready as we’re going to be,'" the actress recalled. "I was like, ‘What can make more chaos?’"
While Waterhouse admitted the British heartthrob was "nervous" during the birth, fatherhood came naturally for him.
"For someone who’s quite an anxious person, he’s been very calm," she shared, calling Pattinson "the dad I could have hoped for."
- AI Images Show What Kids of Former Hollywood Power Couples Would Look Like: Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart and More: Photos
- 14 Celebrity Couples Who Were Good-Looking But Cursed: From Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston to Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman
- Robert Pattinson 'Wants to Make It Official' With Suki Waterhouse After Pair Welcomed First Child: 'They Love Being Parents'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I mean a dad and his daughter? It’s an actual love story," the model gushed.
Pattinson recently told a reporter he's "amazed" by his child, calling her "so cute."
Elsewhere in the interview, Waterhouse revealed they first met in 2018 at a star-studded game night.
"It was very, very intense. There were lots of ‘big’ characters [there], real heavy-hitters. ... Al Pacino was there. Javier [Bardem] and Penélope [Cruz] were there … and, you know, everyone was really acting," spilled the Daisy Jones and the Six alum.
"I was sure that I’d met him a long time ago, but he didn’t think that we had,” she added.
The mom-of-one said the two of them "started giggling at the absurdity of the whole thing" — so much so, they "got told off."
"There was a director that separated us because we were laughing too much," she revealed. "I think Rob’s quite funny. I light up when I’m around him."
Star reported on Pattinson making his child his first priority.