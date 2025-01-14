'100 Percent False!': Dorinda Medley Slams Reports She Spread Rumors About 'Summer House' Star Lindsay Hubbard
Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard took to the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast on January 14 to bring up a shocking accusation against Real Housewives of New York City alum Dorinda Medley.
The accusation, which surfaced in July 2024, was that Medley had gone around a party at Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs’ house telling people Hubbard was pregnant and had a miscarriage.
In an exclusive statement, Medley assured OK! "these rumors" are “100 percent false.”
“This was already addressed in July,” Medley continued. “NBC and Bravo both addressed this. It’s very sad she did this.” Medley, who rarely comments on gossip, mentioned Hubbard could have picked up the phone and talked this out rather than continuing to perpetuate this narrative.
On the podcast, Hubbard claimed the party occurred in early May 2024.
Hubbard, who was not at the party, claimed Medley was “drunk, going around telling everyone that I’m pregnant, but unfortunately, I lost the baby, and I had a miscarriage. That’s what she’s going around drunkenly saying at Margaret’s house.”
Hubbard claimed the story got back to her from “multiple people” who were at the party.
“Why are you getting drunk running around a party and talking about how I had a miscarriage when I didn’t?” Hubbard questioned. “Especially because I’ve already had a miscarriage in my life.”
Hubbard confirmed she has “never” spoken to Medley about this.
Back in July 2024, Hubbard commented on a rumor that Medley had outed her being pregnant to producers for The Traitors when they were both in the running for the show. At the time, Hubbard claimed they were “super disappointing and sad.”
DeuxMoi had posted an anonymous tip at the time, sharing the following: “Looks like one bubbly Bravo star’s attempt to deceive went flat faster than a class of day-old Prosecco. This summer stunner thought she could house a little secret in this realm of deceit. But, when a certain Bravo Dame caught wind, she went berserk to producers. Once this pretty little liar was exposed, not only was she clipped from the show, but she was also replaced by someone who she’s not only shared a roof with, but a beau as well. Guest honesty really is the best policy, even when playing games.”
In July 2024, a source close to production insisted to Page Six there was “absolutely no truth” to the rumor given to DeuxMoi.
As Medley reminded OK!, a Bravo source spoke to Us Weekly in July 2024 claiming there was “absolutely no truth” to the rumor Medley had “leaked” Hubbard’s pregnancy.