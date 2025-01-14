'100 Percent False!': Dorinda Medley Slams Reports She Spread Rumors About 'Summer House' Star Lindsay Hubbard

Hubbard confirmed she has “never” spoken to Medley about this.

Back in July 2024, Hubbard commented on a rumor that Medley had outed her being pregnant to producers for The Traitors when they were both in the running for the show. At the time, Hubbard claimed they were “super disappointing and sad.”

DeuxMoi had posted an anonymous tip at the time, sharing the following: “Looks like one bubbly Bravo star’s attempt to deceive went flat faster than a class of day-old Prosecco. This summer stunner thought she could house a little secret in this realm of deceit. But, when a certain Bravo Dame caught wind, she went berserk to producers. Once this pretty little liar was exposed, not only was she clipped from the show, but she was also replaced by someone who she’s not only shared a roof with, but a beau as well. Guest honesty really is the best policy, even when playing games.”

In July 2024, a source close to production insisted to Page Six there was “absolutely no truth” to the rumor given to DeuxMoi.