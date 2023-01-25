Whoopi Goldberg Slams Sunny Hostin For Revealing Personal Detail About Her Parents On-Air: 'I Would Take You Out If You Were My Kid'

"I said, 'How old are you?' And she said 'Why do you need to know?'" the 67-year-old talk show host revealed. "'But you're my mother, I figured we could share that!' To the day she died, I did not know how old she was. There were things she felt she did not need to share with me."

"As an adult, I understand it. But as a little kid, that's your mother!" she explained. "But when she said no, it wasn't like, 'Aww mom!' When she said no, that was it."