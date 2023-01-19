Whoopi Goldberg Claps Back At Heckler Who Called Her An 'Old Broad' On Live TV
Whoopi Goldberg is a proud "old broad."
While kicking off the Wednesday, January 18, episode of The View, the show's moderator confronted a heckler who allegedly called her an "old broad" live on air. Goldberg was taking her seat alongside her fellow cohosts when the audience member shouted what they thought would be an insult at her.
"Did you just call me an old broad? Yeah?" the EGOT winner reportedly asked, as The View cut to a crowd shot with the heckler, who was a woman wearing a large fur hat. "She said, ‘You old broad,’ and I was like, hey, it’s Wednesday, and I am an old broad, and happy about it."
Sunny Hostin chimed in telling Goldberg that being an "old broad" is better than "the alternative," to which the 67-year-old responded, "The alternative is not attractive to any of us. We all want to be old broads and old dudes, you know?"
Throughout the remainder of the episode, the cameras continued to cut to a shot of the heckler, who sat in a row of chairs next to the stage, it was reported.
Goldberg has never shied away from calling people out, especially her cohosts. In fact, she recently went head-to-head with Joy Behar last month while discussing Joe Biden's decision not to visit the border during a trip to Arizona.
While Behar offered during the December 2022 episode, "I have to say Joe Biden could have gone [to the border] just to get them off his back," a clearly frustrated Goldberg shot back in frustration, "He had other stuff to do! He was trying to... My God, what do you want that man to do?"
Goldberg may be deemed the star of the show, but her outlandish remarks have gotten her in trouble recently. After sparking backlash last year for claiming the Holocaust was not about race — doubling down on her shocking remarks on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — she reiterated her belief nearly one year later.
Goldberg — who was suspended for two weeks last year for her antisemitic remarks — claimed in a late December 2022 episode that Nazis were the ones to say the genocide was about race, explaining: "The oppressor is telling you what you are. Why are you believing them? They're Nazis." She added that Jewish people are not identifiable by skin color the way that Black people can be.
Following the continuation of her stance, The View fans are demanding that Goldberg get the boot — with her inner circle also begging the television host to walk away from the long-running show to save herself.
