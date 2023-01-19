Whoopi Goldberg Claps Back At Heckler Who Called Her An 'Old Broad' On Live TV

"Did you just call me an old broad? Yeah?" the EGOT winner reportedly asked, as The View cut to a crowd shot with the heckler, who was a woman wearing a large fur hat. "She said, ‘You old broad,’ and I was like, hey, it’s Wednesday, and I am an old broad, and happy about it."

'THE VIEW' FANS DEMAND ABC FIRES 'RAGING ANTISEMITE' WHOOPI GOLDBERG AFTER LATEST SLUR ON JEWISH PEOPLE

Sunny Hostin chimed in telling Goldberg that being an "old broad" is better than "the alternative," to which the 67-year-old responded, "The alternative is not attractive to any of us. We all want to be old broads and old dudes, you know?"