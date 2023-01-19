OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > The View
OK LogoNEWS

Whoopi Goldberg Claps Back At Heckler Who Called Her An 'Old Broad' On Live TV

whoopi pp
Source: @theview/twitter
By:

Jan. 18 2023, Published 10:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Whoopi Goldberg is a proud "old broad."

While kicking off the Wednesday, January 18, episode of The View, the show's moderator confronted a heckler who allegedly called her an "old broad" live on air. Goldberg was taking her seat alongside her fellow cohosts when the audience member shouted what they thought would be an insult at her.

Article continues below advertisement
whoopi
Source: @theview/twitter

"Did you just call me an old broad? Yeah?" the EGOT winner reportedly asked, as The View cut to a crowd shot with the heckler, who was a woman wearing a large fur hat. "She said, ‘You old broad,’ and I was like, hey, it’s Wednesday, and I am an old broad, and happy about it."

'THE VIEW' FANS DEMAND ABC FIRES 'RAGING ANTISEMITE' WHOOPI GOLDBERG AFTER LATEST SLUR ON JEWISH PEOPLE

Sunny Hostin chimed in telling Goldberg that being an "old broad" is better than "the alternative," to which the 67-year-old responded, "The alternative is not attractive to any of us. We all want to be old broads and old dudes, you know?"

Article continues below advertisement

Throughout the remainder of the episode, the cameras continued to cut to a shot of the heckler, who sat in a row of chairs next to the stage, it was reported.

Goldberg has never shied away from calling people out, especially her cohosts. In fact, she recently went head-to-head with Joy Behar last month while discussing Joe Biden's decision not to visit the border during a trip to Arizona.

whoopi
Source: @theview/twitter
MORE ON:
The View
Article continues below advertisement

While Behar offered during the December 2022 episode, "I have to say Joe Biden could have gone [to the border] just to get them off his back," a clearly frustrated Goldberg shot back in frustration, "He had other stuff to do! He was trying to... My God, what do you want that man to do?"

Goldberg may be deemed the star of the show, but her outlandish remarks have gotten her in trouble recently. After sparking backlash last year for claiming the Holocaust was not about race — doubling down on her shocking remarks on The Late Show With Stephen Colbertshe reiterated her belief nearly one year later.

Goldberg — who was suspended for two weeks last year for her antisemitic remarks — claimed in a late December 2022 episode that Nazis were the ones to say the genocide was about race, explaining: "The oppressor is telling you what you are. Why are you believing them? They're Nazis." She added that Jewish people are not identifiable by skin color the way that Black people can be.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG'S INNER CIRCLE 'BEGGING HER TO WALK AWAY' FROM 'THE VIEW' DUE TO ENDLESS STRING OF SCANDALS

Following the continuation of her stance, The View fans are demanding that Goldberg get the boot — with her inner circle also begging the television host to walk away from the long-running show to save herself.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Entertainment Weekly reported on The View heckler.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.