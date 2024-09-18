Sunny Hostin Unamused as 'The View' Costars Joke About Evidence Linked to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Arrest: Watch
As The View's legal expert, Sunny Hostin is not playing around.
During the Tuesday, September 17, episode of the hit ABC talk show, Hostin was explaining details surrounding Sean "Diddy" Combs being arrested one day prior when costars Whoopi Goldberg and Alyssa Farah Griffin poked fun at how 1,000 bottles of lubricant were found during the March raids of his Miami and Los Angeles homes.
"It ain’t a crime, guys," Griffin quipped of the extensive amount of lube discovered inside of Combs’ residences months before he was formally charged with three felony counts: racketeering conspiracy; s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.
As Goldberg reiterated how it "ain’t a crime" to have that much lubricant, the audience broke out into lighthearted laughter — though Hostin stuck to business as she continued analyzing the intensity of said charges, which fellow panelist Joy Behar called "disgusting."
"These orgies, basically, that he orchestrated with underage girls, and some of age, and commercial s-- workers [traveling] across state lines, which is criminal," Hostin informed those tuned into The View.
She noted: "He had AR-15s with defaced serial numbers, taped phone calls and when you put all of that together, that’s a max of 20 years to life."
In the 14-page indictment obtained by Page Six, prosecutors alleged Combs, 54, "abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct" for decades.
The "I’ll Be Missing You" rapper was additionally accused of creating a "criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in … s-- trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice."
Combs pleaded not guilty to all three felony counts when appearing in front of a federal court in Lower Manhattan. He is currently being held without bail in a Brooklyn jail, according to prison records obtained by OK!.
After the embattled rapper was arraigned on Tuesday, his lawyer Marc Agnifilo insisted Combs was "not afraid of the charges."
"He’s been looking forward to this day; he’s been looking forward to clearing his name. He didn’t do these things," the attorney declared.
After The View's X account shared a clip of the conversation about Combs' recent legal woes, some viewers were upset to see Griffin and Goldberg laughing in the middle of such a serious topic.
"How can Whoopi say Diddy's name in good conscience?" one person asked, as another noted: "They are talking about this in such a kind, calm way."
"Whoopi's comment about lubricant was beyond. She's horrible they all need to go. Whoopi is making light of this situation. She's horrible," a third critic complained, while a fourth angry fan added, "oh you all just make this like it's a walk in the park. WHERE'S THE HATE YOU ALWAYS SPEW? You like he did this to women? Where's the outrage?"