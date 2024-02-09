Susan Lucci Reveals Her Secret to Staying Beautiful at 77 Years Old: 'Good Genes and a Good Dermatologist'
Does Susan Lucci ever age?!
The All My Children actress shared her secrets to staying stunning during an exclusive chat with OK! while walking the red carpet at the American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on January 31.
"I mean, the short answer is good genes and a good dermatologist," the 77-year-old, who played Erica Kane for 41 years on the hit soap opera, revealed.
Aside from her physical appearance, Lucci's commitment to ensuring her health is her No.1 priority has allowed the famous actress to maintain her flawless figure from the inside out.
While speaking with OK! at the Wednesday, January 31, event, the brunette beauty confessed she "was so lucky" to be alive after surviving two heart procedures within the last six years.
Overcoming such life-threatening obstacles pushed her to become an advocate for women's heart health as an ambassador for the American Heart Association.
"I didn't want to keep my good luck to myself," Lucci explained. "So I'm so grateful that the American Heart Association allows me to speak to women and get the message out."
Plus, Lucci feels the need to pay it forward after discovering she was experiencing heart attack symptoms while listening to a female share their story "many years ago."
Lucci admitted she "had no reason to remember" the interview, however, for some reason the lady's discussion about how women's heart attack symptoms "could be different than a man's" caused a light bulb to go off in her head.
"That day I was feeling some of those [symptoms]," Lucci shockingly told OK!. "So I just hoped that if I could tell my story now in modern times, someone might hear it, [and maybe save] one woman's [life]."
Following her strut down the red carpet, Lucci and other star-studded celebrities — including Mickey Guyton, Sherri Shepherd, Samira Wiley, Bellamy Young, Francia Raísa, Ana Navarro, Heather Dubrow, Mira Sorvino, and more — made their way inside the concert hall to show off their gorgeous red gowns before enjoying a private concert from Demi Lovato.
Guyton opened for Lovato with a collection of her own music, in addition to a cover of Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" before the "Cool for the Summer" singer came out to perform a variety of her most famous hits.
After the concert, Lovato faced backlash for singing "Heart Attack" at the heart-focused health event — though Lucci later defended the 31-year-old, who previously experienced a heart attack of her own.
"I loved it. I thought, isn’t that fabulous of her to go up there and just say 'I'm here now. I survived.' I didn’t find anything wrong with it. I thought it was brave and smart and good and all those things," Lucci declared during a guest appearance on Sherri.