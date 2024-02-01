Demi Lovato Admits She's 'Definitely' Started Dress Shopping Ahead of Wedding to Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes: 'I'm Very Excited'
Demi Lovato is more than ready to say "I Do" to fiancé Jordan "Jutes" Lutes — though there is a bit of planning that needs to be done before she walks down the aisle on her special day.
The "Heart Attack" singer admitted she's started preparing for her wedding after Jutes popped the question in December 2023.
While speaking with People at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert, which took place at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on Wednesday, January 31, Lovato revealed she "definitely" started dress shopping and already has a "clear vision" when it comes to how she wants her wedding day to come to life.
"I've been thinking about it and saving them to my Pinterest profile," the 31-year-old explained of scrolling through the social media app to find the right style to wear when she marries the love of her life. "Doing all the things."
"I'm excited. I'm in the stages of planning and very excited about it," Lovato continued, confessing she's took to Pinterest "for all of it" in regards to wedding planning, calling the aesthetic features of the app "great."
Lovato, who performed during Wednesday night's event, first went public with her and Jutes' relationship in August 2022.
Since then, the lovebirds haven't been shy to showcase their romance on Instagram.
The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer happily shared the news of her engagement in a post shared to the app, writing, "I’m still speechless 🥹🥹."
"Last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic..My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you.. every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you baby 🥰," Lovato expressed in the caption of the upload, which featured a variety of snaps highlighting the special moment.
Jutes proposed to his fiancée with a bespoke pear-shape diamond solitaire engagement ring created by Material Good, a luxury boutique in New York City, per People.
Following a "personal and intimate proposal," the engaged duo celebrated with family at Craig's, which is one of Lovato's favorite restaurants in Los Angeles.