Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Found Out They Were 'Uninvited' From Palace Reception After Reading Media Reports

Harry might only have one stronghold left when it comes to the dynamics of his relationship with the royals — his tell-all. However, the King is reportedly very unhappy about what might be found in the pages of the bombshell book.

"Once the dust settles, you can bet that Prince Harry will be summoned to speak to the King. There is no circumstance in the world where the King will not address the book before it is published," a source told OK!. "He has an obligation to protect the crown. He will beg Harry not to release the book. The bigger question is whether or not he will be able to persuade Harry to cancel it, at whatever cost."