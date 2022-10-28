Kathy Hilton Criticizes Erika Jayne For Wearing Expensive Clothing & Jewelry Amid Legal Woes: 'They're Not Yours'

Kathy Hilton is calling out Erika Jayne's insensitivity for the victims of her estranged husband Tom Girardi's alleged crimes.

During the third part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion on Wednesday, October 26, the Pretty Mess author make a shocking allegation that the socialite used a gay slur after a DJ at a club in Aspen refused to play the songs she requested.

Hilton vehemently denied the accusation and went on to call out if Jayne was a trustworthy source.