Suzanne Somers, 76, Is Putting 'Work on the Back Burner' as She Fights Cancer Again
Suzanne Somers is facing another health challenge, her husband, Alan Hamel, revealed.
After the Three's Company star, 76, was noticeably absent from her popular Facebook Live show with Hamel, people were concerned, leading him to speak about what's been really going on.
“Suzanne has lived with cancer all her life,” Hamel told Page Six, referring to a b------ cancer diagnosis in her 50s and skin cancer in her 30s. “In her 20s, she’d also dealt with two hyperplasia… which is the waiting room for cancer.”
“She has now dealt with her cancer once again,” he added.
However, “on June 6, she got an all-clear, but cancer is tricky and we will now closely monitor everything going forward," he stated.
Even though the blonde beauty is cancer-free, the two “decided to put work on the back burner for now and focus on her health.”
“Cancer is a huge epidemic. A few years ago, she dedicated one of her books to 20-plus people in our lives who died of cancer," he added.
Additionally, the book author took a break from her show in 2020 when she slipped down some stairs in her home, resulting in her needing neck surgery. “She also broke her neck in a terrible fall and the concussion created a bad case of hydrocephalus, which impacted her balance and walking,” Hamel said of her recovery.
Despite her health issues, the actress previously revealed how she stays in tip-top shape in her 70s.
"Aging is about worn-out parts," the star told Fox News Digital in 2022. "But the advantage of living in this era is that you can replace what you’ve lost in the aging process. We lose hormones, nutrients and minerals – you can test for all of those things. You can get a blood test and urine test through your doctor and see exactly where your levels are. And I always tell women it’s never too late… I test my nutrients all the time to make sure that I’m exactly where I need to be."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I eat only organic food," she added. "It’s really hard for me to eat food that’s not organic because I had cancer. So everything that I use needs to be toxic-free, including my haircare, skincare, makeup, and household cleaning products – there’s not a single chemical in my house."
At the time, Somers declared she had managed to keep her cancer "at bay."
"But I have to be vigilant. I’m always thinking about making choices that will keep me strong and clean both on the outside and inside. When I go to bed at night, I want to know that I made good choices during the day for my health. That makes me feel good," she shared.