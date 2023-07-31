Suzanne Somers, 76, Is Putting 'Work on the Back Burner' as She Fights Cancer Again

"I eat only organic food," she added. "It’s really hard for me to eat food that’s not organic because I had cancer. So everything that I use needs to be toxic-free, including my haircare, skincare, makeup, and household cleaning products – there’s not a single chemical in my house."

At the time, Somers declared she had managed to keep her cancer "at bay."

"But I have to be vigilant. I’m always thinking about making choices that will keep me strong and clean both on the outside and inside. When I go to bed at night, I want to know that I made good choices during the day for my health. That makes me feel good," she shared.