Suzanne Somers and Husband Alan Hamel Got Down and Dirty 'at Least 3 Times a Day' Prior to Actress' Death

The two apparently were intimate at least three times a day.

Suzanne Somers and her husband, Alan Hamel , were happily married for 46 years, and one of the secrets to their long-lasting relationship was getting down and dirty!

“What is this thing about 4:30 in the morning that’s suddenly like, ‘Oh there he is! I’m like, ‘Could you just wait ’til the sun comes up?’” she said. “He’s on hormones and I’m on hormones ... And then I’m really awake around eight or so. We have busy mornings!”

“Our relationship has always been amazing ,” she added. “Now that our kids are raised and it’s just me and Al, and we paid for the tuition, we paid for the weddings and helped them get their start — now it’s just us. Man, are we having fun .”

“I’ve never enjoyed anybody in my whole life the way I enjoy Al,” she gushed. “There is juice and zest in this chapter! We worked hard to get to this place where we’re comfortable. And we are so content together. We dance together, and we have a cocktail together at night. It’s romantic and s---. And it’s not old people romantic. It’s cool!”

Somers, who died on Sunday, October 15 , at 76 years old, said she would inject Hamel with testosterone every Tuesday so that Wednesday was always "a very good day."

The couple met when Hamel was hosting a TV show called Anniversary Game. (He was previously married, while Somers had a son Bruce from a previous marriage.)

Somers was candid about how tough it was to be one unit.

"We argued a lot in the first ten years ’cause we were blending families,” she said. “And that’s very difficult because there’s no child who wants a new parent, so we’re trying to put our kids together, and you just have to be patient. The last ten years, I don’t remember having an argument. We’re so compatible that even a cross tone will hurt one another’s feelings.”