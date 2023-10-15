Suzanne Somers and Husband Alan Hamel Got Down and Dirty 'at Least 3 Times a Day' Prior to Actress' Death
Suzanne Somers and her husband, Alan Hamel, were happily married for 46 years, and one of the secrets to their long-lasting relationship was getting down and dirty!
The two apparently were intimate at least three times a day.
“What is this thing about 4:30 in the morning that’s suddenly like, ‘Oh there he is! I’m like, ‘Could you just wait ’til the sun comes up?’” she said. “He’s on hormones and I’m on hormones ... And then I’m really awake around eight or so. We have busy mornings!”
“Our relationship has always been amazing,” she added. “Now that our kids are raised and it’s just me and Al, and we paid for the tuition, we paid for the weddings and helped them get their start — now it’s just us. Man, are we having fun.”
Somers, who died on Sunday, October 15, at 76 years old, said she would inject Hamel with testosterone every Tuesday so that Wednesday was always "a very good day."
“I’ve never enjoyed anybody in my whole life the way I enjoy Al,” she gushed. “There is juice and zest in this chapter! We worked hard to get to this place where we’re comfortable. And we are so content together. We dance together, and we have a cocktail together at night. It’s romantic and s---. And it’s not old people romantic. It’s cool!”
The couple met when Hamel was hosting a TV show called Anniversary Game. (He was previously married, while Somers had a son Bruce from a previous marriage.)
Somers was candid about how tough it was to be one unit.
"We argued a lot in the first ten years ’cause we were blending families,” she said. “And that’s very difficult because there’s no child who wants a new parent, so we’re trying to put our kids together, and you just have to be patient. The last ten years, I don’t remember having an argument. We’re so compatible that even a cross tone will hurt one another’s feelings.”
- Emma Heming Willis Calls Husband Bruce Willis 'The Greatest Love Of My Life' In Sweet Anniversary Post Amid 'Hard' Dementia Battle
- Emma Heming Reminisces On Her & Husband Bruce Willis' Sexy Photo Shoot As He Battles Aphasia Diagnosis
- 'Why I Left Steve Martin For Ellen, My Fantasy Fulfilled & The BEST SEX EVER': Anne Heche Told All Before She Died, Exposing Her Wild Hollywood Life
As OK! previously reported, the actress passed away after her cancer returned this summer.
“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of b----- cancer for over 23 years. Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family. Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly," Somers' longtime publicist R. Couri Hay said in a statement to OK! on behalf of her family. "A private family burial will take place this week, with a memorial to follow next month.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In July, the actress spoke out amid her health battle.
"I have been living with cancer since my 20’s. And every time that little f----- pops up, I continue to bat it back. I do my best not to let this insidious disease control me," her statement read. "It’s a recurrence of my b----- cancer. Like any cancer patient, when you get that’s dreaded, 'It’s back' you get a pit in your stomach. Then I put on my battle gear and go to war. This is familiar battleground for me and I’m very tough."