Sweaty Sydney Sweeney Rocks Short Dress While Playing Tennis After Split From Fiancé Jonathan Davino: Photos
No fiancé, no problem.
Sydney Sweeney hit the tennis courts on Tuesday, April 15, rocking a cheeky, figure-hugging yellow mini dress.
The Euphoria star, 27, looked hot and unbothered as she leaned over the net with her wet blonde locks flowing behind her. She accessorized her sporty ensemble with scrunched-up socks and white platform sneakers from Miu Miu.
Fans rushed to the comments section to praise the actress, who received over one million likes in just one hour on the Instagram post of her posing on the court.
"You're late to our date babes," one person joked, while another quipped, "Maybe tennis isn't so bad."
Fellow actress and Barbie star Ariana Greenblatt joined the conversation, commenting, "ur so cute."
Sweeney's string of seductive snapshots come just a few weeks after news broke of her alleged split from her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, 41.
On Monday, March 31, an insider revealed that the former couple separated back in January, as Sweeney was too busy to handle the stress of planning a wedding.
"She doesn’t have a lot of downtime, and it causes tension in their relationship," the source told TMZ. "Sydney is really focused on her career. Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together."
The pair was last spotted together dining at Beverly Glen Deli in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 6. They kept a low profile, both wearing dark shades, while Sweeney tucked her hands in her sleeves so paparazzi couldn't see if she was wearing a ring.
They didn't show any PDA, with the exception of the producer placing his hand on Sweeney's back at one point to guide her away from the cameras.
In the meantime, Sweeney has been spending time with her Anyone But You on-screen beau Glen Powell. The duo attended his sister Leslie's wedding on March 29, which sparked online gossip about a potential romance brewing.
Powell joked about the rumors on a talk show appearance a few days later.
"You know, timing is everything in this world," he said on Today With Jenna & Friends. "[Leslie] and Syd are obviously great friends and it was a h--- of a wedding."
Prior to their April outing, Sweeney and Davino were last seen out and about together back in January during a trip to New York.
In February, the actress reportedly lived at the Beverly Hills Hotel for the entire month, while Davino resided at their Los Angeles home.
Rumors of a breakup began to swirl when Sweeney deleted a photo of her kissing Davino from an Instagram carousel in March.
"The last few days of 2024 will forever be some of my favorite," the TV star wrote on the January 2 post, which exists on her account now sans smooch.
Sweeney and Davino started dating back in 2018, the year they were first photographed together at Hulu's Emmy Party. They got engaged in 2022 and planned to wed in May 2025 before calling off their nuptials.