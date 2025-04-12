or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Sydney Sweeney
OK LogoNEWS

Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Her Butt in Cheeky Photo After Split From Jonathan Davino

photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

The actress is newly single.

By:

April 12 2025, Updated 2:37 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney’s curves are iconic — and she has no problem putting them on display.

In an Instagram post from Saturday, April 11, the Immaculate actress shared a photo of her very long legs as she sat on the edge of a staircase. Sweeney posed cross-legged, which tastefully exposed her butt cheeks.

The actress accompanied the photo with a video of herself as she showed off her Miu Miu sneakers. Though she dressed down in a gray sweatshirt and mini shorts, over 3,000 fans commented on how she’s the “most beautiful woman in the world.”

Article continues below advertisement
sydney sweeney shows her butt cheeky photo
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

The 'Anyone But You' star impressed her fans with her cheeky photo.

Article continues below advertisement

Many fans questioned the star’s relationship status after she split from Jonathan Davino.

Sweeney and Davino called off their engagement in March. A source close to the star revealed she’s “not ready to settle down,” adding, “They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn't split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now.”

Article continues below advertisement
actress sydney sweeney shows butt cheeky photo
Source: mega

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino split in March.

Article continues below advertisement

Though the Emmy-nominated star and businessman are broken up, she and Davino were spotted on Sunday, April 6, during a stroll in Los Angeles, Calif. The Euphoria actress wore a gray hoodie as she took extra measures to avoid the paparazzi’s attention.

Since her public breakup, Sweeney’s recent visit with Anyone But You costar Glen Powell sparked dating rumors. The blonde babe joined Powell in March at his sister’s Texas-based wedding.

MORE ON:
Sydney Sweeney

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
actress sydney sweeney shows her butt cheeky photo
Source: mega

Glen Powell's mom claimed the actress and her son are 'really close friends.'

Article continues below advertisement

However, the Hit Man actor’s mom, Cindy Powell, insisted to a news outlet that the two are “really close friends.”

She added, “They’re definitely not together. It was just, like, she was there [at the wedding] with her friend.”

Cindy claimed Sydney RSVPed “a long time ago” and that “there’s nothing going on behind closed doors.”

She continued: “They’ve known each other for so long and they’ve both been single and together and with other people. They could have made anything happen that they wanted to at any point.”

Article continues below advertisement
sydney sweeney shows butt cheeky photo
Source: mega

Glen Powell became flustered when he was asked about his relationship with Sydney Sweeney.

During a Wednesday, April 2, appearance on Today With Jenna & Friends, Glen revealed some insight into his relationship with Sydney. As he was asked if the “stir” of his friendship with the Eden actress was overwhelming, the handsome hunk blushed.

During the segment, Glen didn’t exactly rule out the possibility of making Sydney his romantic partner one day. “You know, timing is everything in this world,” he said, laughing. “[Leslie] and Syd are obviously great friends and it was a h--- of a wedding.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.