Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Her Butt in Cheeky Photo After Split From Jonathan Davino
Sydney Sweeney’s curves are iconic — and she has no problem putting them on display.
In an Instagram post from Saturday, April 11, the Immaculate actress shared a photo of her very long legs as she sat on the edge of a staircase. Sweeney posed cross-legged, which tastefully exposed her butt cheeks.
The actress accompanied the photo with a video of herself as she showed off her Miu Miu sneakers. Though she dressed down in a gray sweatshirt and mini shorts, over 3,000 fans commented on how she’s the “most beautiful woman in the world.”
Many fans questioned the star’s relationship status after she split from Jonathan Davino.
Sweeney and Davino called off their engagement in March. A source close to the star revealed she’s “not ready to settle down,” adding, “They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn't split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now.”
Though the Emmy-nominated star and businessman are broken up, she and Davino were spotted on Sunday, April 6, during a stroll in Los Angeles, Calif. The Euphoria actress wore a gray hoodie as she took extra measures to avoid the paparazzi’s attention.
Since her public breakup, Sweeney’s recent visit with Anyone But You costar Glen Powell sparked dating rumors. The blonde babe joined Powell in March at his sister’s Texas-based wedding.
However, the Hit Man actor’s mom, Cindy Powell, insisted to a news outlet that the two are “really close friends.”
She added, “They’re definitely not together. It was just, like, she was there [at the wedding] with her friend.”
Cindy claimed Sydney RSVPed “a long time ago” and that “there’s nothing going on behind closed doors.”
She continued: “They’ve known each other for so long and they’ve both been single and together and with other people. They could have made anything happen that they wanted to at any point.”
During a Wednesday, April 2, appearance on Today With Jenna & Friends, Glen revealed some insight into his relationship with Sydney. As he was asked if the “stir” of his friendship with the Eden actress was overwhelming, the handsome hunk blushed.
During the segment, Glen didn’t exactly rule out the possibility of making Sydney his romantic partner one day. “You know, timing is everything in this world,” he said, laughing. “[Leslie] and Syd are obviously great friends and it was a h--- of a wedding.”