Sydney Sweeney Opens Up About the Challenges of Filming Nude Scenes as a Female Star: 'It Degrades Them'

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney candidly discussed the complexities of filming nude scenes in Euphoria and other projects. The actress, who portrays Cassie in the HBO series, reflected on the impact of her on-screen nudity in a recent interview. In a conversation with Cosmopolitan, Sweeney remarked, “I don’t think as many people took me seriously in Euphoria because I took my shirt off.” The emotional aftermath of such exposure left her questioning her choices. After watching The Voyeurs, she expressed concern, stating, “I wondered if I’d done too much.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney discussed the challenges of filming nude scenes in ‘Euphoria’ and other projects.

Sweeney researched the experiences of male actors who have done nude scenes, hoping to find peace in their narratives. She noted the stark disparity in how men and women are perceived in Hollywood. “There are hour-long compilations of world-famous male actors with nude scenes who win Oscars and get praised for that work. But the moment a woman does it, it degrades them,” she stated. Her ambition to challenge these double standards demonstrates her commitment to change.

Article continues below advertisement

Euphoria’s Graphic Content

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Euphoria’ costar Jacob Elordi described the series as containing numerous scenes involving nudity and sexual relationships.

Euphoria has garnered a reputation for its explicit content. Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate Jacobs, remarked, “Every scene is like, ‘He sleeps with this person. He does this with this person naked.’” This highlights the show’s bold narrative style. Sweeney’s experience on set has been shaped by her relationship with creator Sam Levinson. She praised him for his supportive nature, recalling, “When I didn’t want to do [a nude scene], he didn’t make me.” This level of respect allowed her to express her concerns freely.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Navigating the Reality of Filming Intimate Scenes

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney explained that filming nude scenes involved technical preparations, crew members, protective pads and nipple covers rather than romance.

Sweeney further explained the technical realities of filming nude scenes. “When you film one of these scenes, it’s so technical and not romantic,” she explained. The presence of crew members and the use of pads, nipple covers, and other items can strip away any perceived intimacy. Despite these challenges, Sweeney has found confidence through her work. In a 2025 interview with W Magazine, she stated, “I gained so much confidence and self-awareness on Euphoria. I think that the female body is a very powerful thing.” Her insights illustrate a growing sense of empowerment in the industry.

Family Reactions to Racy Roles

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney recalled that her father and grandfather left while watching an intimate scene in ‘Euphoria’, while her grandmother continued to support her acting career.