Sydney Sweeney Is All Smiles During Girls' Trip to Africa Amid Split Rumors: Photos

The Euphoria actress, 27, published an Instagram post on March 25 of herself enjoying the heat on a hot air balloon ride in Tanzania, Africa.

The television star shared a snapshot of herself in front of and hanging off the hot air balloon with friends, captioning the post, "only up from here."

This Instagram carousel follows another March 22 post from what appears to be the same trip to Africa with her friends. Sweeney added videos of herself sitting inside a van in the safari, as well as short videos of giraffes, elephants and zebras in the wild.