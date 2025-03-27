Sydney Sweeney Is All Smiles During Girls' Trip to Africa Amid Split Rumors: Photos
Sydney Sweeney is not letting breakup rumors dull her sunshine.
The Euphoria actress, 27, published an Instagram post on March 25 of herself enjoying the heat on a hot air balloon ride in Tanzania, Africa.
The television star shared a snapshot of herself in front of and hanging off the hot air balloon with friends, captioning the post, "only up from here."
This Instagram carousel follows another March 22 post from what appears to be the same trip to Africa with her friends. Sweeney added videos of herself sitting inside a van in the safari, as well as short videos of giraffes, elephants and zebras in the wild.
Sweeney's girls' trip is taking place amid breakup rumors between her and fiancé Jonathan Davino. On March 24, the actress deleted a photo of her kissing the film producer, 41, from an Instagram carousel.
"The last few days of 2024 will forever be some of my favorite," Sweeney captioned the January 2 post, which remains on her feed without the kissing photo included.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Sweeney and Davino have been engaged for three years, and they don't seem to be moving any closer to a wedding date. In February, TMZ reported that the couple decided to postpone their nuptials, which were originally planned for May.
The outlet also claimed that Sweeney moved out of their shared home and has been residing at the Beverly Hills Hotel since February. The Anyone But You star attended Paris Fashion Week on March 11 without her arm candy as well.
The duo met in 2018 and got engaged in 2022, and Sweeney has kept details about the relationship private over the years.
"Everyone is always so curious about who I'm with and what's that like, but I think it's important to have something for me. I'm very open [otherwise]," she told Glamour UK in December 2023. "I talk about so much and sometimes it gets me in trouble, but I do try to keep something for me."
Her relationship was thrust into the public eye in 2023, when rumors circulated around social media about her chemistry with Anyone But You costar Glen Powell. The actors clarified several times that they never dated, and they are just good friends.