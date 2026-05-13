Sydney Sweeney and Boyfriend Scooter Braun Pack on the PDA in Loved-Up Video Montage After Going Instagram Official: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney isn’t shy to show off her man. The actress, 28, took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 13, to share a sweet video montage with boyfriend Scooter Braun. The collection of clips was published to Sweeney’s Instagram Story, with the song “Who You Share It With” by Layup playing in the background.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun enjoyed a romantic stroll on the beach.

The video began with Braun, 44, showering his woman with kisses as they strolled along the beach. The duo then was all giggles as they danced together, took a helicopter ride, went snorkeling and explored local wildlife. At the end of Sweeney’s Instagram Story, the producer dipped her in a romantic dance before pulling her in for a kiss.

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Make Relationship Instagram Official

Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun recently attended Stagecoach together.

On May 1, the Euphoria star hard-launched her connection on Instagram, approximately eight months after they were rumored to have started dating. Braun held Sweeney’s leg as they wrapped their arms around each other in the crowd at Stagecoach. Elsewhere in the TV star’s photo dump, they cuddled up in a series of black-and-white photo booth pictures, let loose at karaoke and cheered on their favorite singers. Sweeney was propped up on Braun’s shoulders in the audience, with her arms thrust in the air. “Cowboy kind of weekend ♥️,” she captioned her post.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Are Getting 'Serious'

Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney was previously engaged to Jonathan Davino.

In April, a source spilled to an outlet that the stars’ romance is heating up. “They are the real deal, and their relationship has become very serious,” the insider dished. “People around them thought that this would be just a fling, but they are committed.” Braun is reportedly “emotionally invested” in Sweeney’s acting career and “wants the best for her.” The blonde beauty “really appreciates Scooter’s support with all her projects” and “loves hearing his feedback.” She finds his interest “very endearing and feels loved and appreciated by him.”

When Did Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Start Dating?

Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were first romantically linked last summer.