Sydney Sweeney and Boyfriend Scooter Braun Pack on the PDA in Loved-Up Video Montage After Going Instagram Official: Photos
May 13 2026, Published 12:59 p.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney isn’t shy to show off her man.
The actress, 28, took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 13, to share a sweet video montage with boyfriend Scooter Braun.
The collection of clips was published to Sweeney’s Instagram Story, with the song “Who You Share It With” by Layup playing in the background.
The video began with Braun, 44, showering his woman with kisses as they strolled along the beach. The duo then was all giggles as they danced together, took a helicopter ride, went snorkeling and explored local wildlife. At the end of Sweeney’s Instagram Story, the producer dipped her in a romantic dance before pulling her in for a kiss.
Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Make Relationship Instagram Official
On May 1, the Euphoria star hard-launched her connection on Instagram, approximately eight months after they were rumored to have started dating. Braun held Sweeney’s leg as they wrapped their arms around each other in the crowd at Stagecoach. Elsewhere in the TV star’s photo dump, they cuddled up in a series of black-and-white photo booth pictures, let loose at karaoke and cheered on their favorite singers. Sweeney was propped up on Braun’s shoulders in the audience, with her arms thrust in the air.
“Cowboy kind of weekend ♥️,” she captioned her post.
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Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Are Getting 'Serious'
In April, a source spilled to an outlet that the stars’ romance is heating up.
“They are the real deal, and their relationship has become very serious,” the insider dished. “People around them thought that this would be just a fling, but they are committed.”
Braun is reportedly “emotionally invested” in Sweeney’s acting career and “wants the best for her.” The blonde beauty “really appreciates Scooter’s support with all her projects” and “loves hearing his feedback.” She finds his interest “very endearing and feels loved and appreciated by him.”
When Did Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Start Dating?
Sweeney and Braun were first romantically linked in June 2025, when they were spotted spending time in Italy together during Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding weekend.
"They talk every day and see each other often. It is hot and heavy," an insider spilled to a news outlet at the time. "I don't want to say the L word, but it feels like the L word. They seem very much in love, or at least incredibly in l----. The attraction is she is hot as can be, and he is an old soul who is helping her guide her way through sudden fame and her exploding career. He gives great advice. They have what each other wants."
"He’s loving spending time with her and seeing where things go," another source said of Braun.
Sweeney was previously engaged to Jonathan Davino, whom she split from in January 2025 after seven years together.
"Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress," a source revealed to a news outlet. "She doesn’t have a lot of downtime, and it causes tension in their relationship. Sydney is really focused on her career. Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together."