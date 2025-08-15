Sydney Sweeney Lets Loose at a Bar With 3 Men After Split From Fiancé Jonathan Davino: Photos
Sydney Sweeney is back on the prowl.
The Euphoria star, 27, embarked on a wild night out with friends at a bar, which she recapped on Friday, August 15.
Sweeney bared her toned midriff in a white crop top and baggy jeans as she danced and took shots.
She kicked a leg in the air while her friends caught it, including gal pal Mariah Rose. In one image, the TV star made a kissy face and held a tray filled with shots while three men posed next to her. She continued to get rowdy during a karaoke duet with one of her besties.
"Duval diaries," Sweeney captioned her photo dump.
Sydney Sweeney Parties With Tom Brady and Orlando Bloom
This is not Sweeney's first evening out with men since her split. The star partied with Tom Brady until 3:00 a.m. at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in June.
That same weekend, the actress and football player were joined by newly single Orlando Bloom on a walk through Venice, Italy.
Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Machine Gun Kelly?
In May, the Anyone but You actress got cozy with Machine Gun Kelly at a Las Vegas Club opening. However, the rockstar recently shut down speculations.
During the Sunday, August 10, episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen read a fan question from "Kyle P."
"MGK, Kyle P wants to know if there’s any truth to the rumor that you and Sydney Sweeney were more than just friends," the host said.
The "Emo Girl" singer looked directly at the camera and declared, "Kyle P, shut up, dude."
When Did Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino Break Up?
Sweeney's most recent rendezvous comes eight months after she split from her fiancé, Jonathan Davino. The duo started dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2022.
Breakup rumors first stirred in February when the actress stepped out without her engagement ring. She also seemed to be living at the Beverly Hills Hotel without her man.
In March, she deleted an Instagram photo kissing Davino. Later that month, an insider confirmed that they had separated back in January.
"Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress," a source revealed. "She doesn’t have a lot of downtime, and it causes tension in their relationship. Sydney is really focused on her career. Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together."
Despite dating rumors, Sweeney is reportedly not looking to start a new romance at this time.
"She is not looking to get right into another serious relationship. She has not enjoyed any time being single since her career exploded," a source dished. "She also has her plate completely full with work right now and doesn't have time for anything heavy."