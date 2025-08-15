PHOTOS Sydney Sweeney Lets Loose at a Bar With 3 Men After Split From Fiancé Jonathan Davino: Photos Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney seems to be moving on quickly following her split from ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 15 2025, Published 2:28 p.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney is back on the prowl. The Euphoria star, 27, embarked on a wild night out with friends at a bar, which she recapped on Friday, August 15. Sweeney bared her toned midriff in a white crop top and baggy jeans as she danced and took shots.

Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney hung out at a bar with friends.

She kicked a leg in the air while her friends caught it, including gal pal Mariah Rose. In one image, the TV star made a kissy face and held a tray filled with shots while three men posed next to her. She continued to get rowdy during a karaoke duet with one of her besties. "Duval diaries," Sweeney captioned her photo dump.

Sydney Sweeney Parties With Tom Brady and Orlando Bloom

Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney was all smiles during a night out dancing.

This is not Sweeney's first evening out with men since her split. The star partied with Tom Brady until 3:00 a.m. at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in June. That same weekend, the actress and football player were joined by newly single Orlando Bloom on a walk through Venice, Italy.

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Machine Gun Kelly?

Source: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube Machine Gun Kelly addressed Sydney Sweeney dating rumors.

In May, the Anyone but You actress got cozy with Machine Gun Kelly at a Las Vegas Club opening. However, the rockstar recently shut down speculations. During the Sunday, August 10, episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen read a fan question from "Kyle P." "MGK, Kyle P wants to know if there’s any truth to the rumor that you and Sydney Sweeney were more than just friends," the host said. The "Emo Girl" singer looked directly at the camera and declared, "Kyle P, shut up, dude."

When Did Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino Break Up?

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney was previously engaged to Jonathan Davino.