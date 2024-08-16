Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Her Butt in Cheeky Instagram Photos: 'I Think They Call This a Thirst Trap'
Sydney Sweeney sure knows how to turn heads!
On Friday, August 16, the stunning star shared a few cheeky Instagram photos in which she showcased her behind while rocking a long-sleeved wet suit.
"I think they call this a thirst trap," the blonde bombshell, 26, quipped in the caption of the snaps, which depicted the actress on a boat with friends in a scenic location.
Fans went wild for the hot shots, with one person commenting, "Sydney why you [sic] so perfect…. You are breaking the hearts of all us mere mortals 😂😂😂😍😍😍😍😍."
"Thirst quenched," joked another social media user, while a third wrote, "Sometimes all you can do is say hummina hummina hummina."
The Anyone But You lead has never shied away from showing skin, having done so more than once on Euphoria.
"I’m very proud of my work in Euphoria. I thought it was a great performance. But no one talks about it because I got naked," she explained in a previous interview with The Independent.
"I do The White Lotus and all of a sudden critics are paying attention. People are loving me. They’re going, ‘Oh my God, what’s she doing next?’" Sweeney recalled. "I was like, ‘Did you not see that in Euphoria? Did you not see that in The Handmaid’s Tale?’ This is something that has bothered me for a while."
Despite being annoyed with the way the critics have discussed her career, she isn't against stripping down in the future.
"People forget that I’m playing a character, they think, ‘Oh, she gets naked onscreen, she’s a s-- symbol,'" the Emmy nominee stated. "And I can’t get past that. I have no problems with those scenes, and I won’t stop doing them, but I wish there was an easier way to have an open conversation about what we’re assuming about actors in the industry."
Sweeney — who's currently engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino — also said she feels comfortable taking off her clothes for her popular drama series due to her relationship with Euphoria creator Sam Levin.
"I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show," she insisted. "When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me."
The star made it clear she's proud of her body when she recently wore a shirt that read "sorry I have great t---' after producer Carol Baum publicly dissed her by declaring, "I don’t get Sydney Sweeney. I said to my class, ‘Explain this girl to me. She’s not pretty, she can’t act. Why is she so hot?’ Nobody had an answer."