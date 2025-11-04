Sydney Sweeney Shows Some Skin at NASCAR Race as WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Gushes Over Her Assets: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney just proved she can steal the spotlight anywhere — even at a NASCAR race. The Euphoria star showed up in style, rocking a white-and-red leather jacket over a fitted top that showed off her toned figure. She paired the look with red knee-high boots, silver sunglasses, glossy lips and her short blonde hair styled in soft, effortless waves.



Source: sydney_sweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney stunned in a bold outfit at a NASCAR race.



In one playful photo, Sweeney stuck her tongue out and held her shades for a sultry close-up. Another shot captured her throwing her arms up and laughing in the sun while showing off her legs. “love me some @nascar and congrats to @ryanblaney10 and the team!!!” she wrote in the caption.





The post comes shortly after WNBA star Sophie Cunningham poked fun at herself — and Sweeney — with a cheeky joke. The Indiana Fever player shared a photo of the two posing together at the NASCAR Cup Championship in Phoenix on Sunday, November 2, and wrote on X, “one of us forgot our t--- at home.” She added a winking emoji and tagged Sweeney in the post.



Source: sydney_sweeney/Instagram The actress faced criticism for wearing a see-through dress at a recent event.



one of us forgot our tits at home 😜 @sydney_sweeney pic.twitter.com/tcwK2VqtEh — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) November 2, 2025 Source: @sophaller/X



Cunningham’s joke followed a week of headlines surrounding Sweeney’s revealing outfit at Variety’s Power of Women event on October 29, where she wore a daring see-through dress that sparked plenty of debate.



Source: @sophaller/X Sophie Cunningham joked about Sydney Sweeney’s curves on social media.



Megyn Kelly didn’t hold back during her show the next day. “I object to this,” she said. “I disapprove of the dress she wore because it’s completely see-through. You can see her entire nipples.” Kelly added, “Now, I know this is being universally celebrated online, but I have to say, even though I’m a Sydney Sweeney fan — love the jeans campaign — I thought this is a rare misstep. Draw the line at areola!”



During the October 31 episode of The View, Sunny Hostin admitted she was “uncomfortable” with the look. “I understand the field that she’s in where looks really matter and sexuality may or may not matter, but when you broaden out that conversation, I’m uncomfortable with it,” she said.



Source: MEGA Sharon Stone offered Sydney Sweeney advice after the backlash over her jeans campaign.



However, her co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin came to the actress’ defense. “I’m so over the Sydney Sweeney hate. She gets all this criticism of, ‘She only gets big parts because of her sexuality and because she shows her big b----,’” she said. “She’s a phenomenal actor.”



Even Sharon Stone had advice for Sweeney, sharing her perspective after the actress faced backlash for her American Eagle jeans campaign. “I had a really interesting talk with her one day at work, talking to her about the reaction that happened to her jean campaign,” Stone recalled. “And I was saying because I’m co-godparents with Jane Goodall. And I said, you know, when Jane was on the cover of Life magazine for her work with gorillas, she was in her safari shorts and shirt, sitting with one of the animals that she was working with and other scientists said, ‘Well, she only got the cover of Life magazine because she had good legs.’”