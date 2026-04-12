EXCLUSIVE Why Sydney Sweeney Is 'Dooming Herself to Become a Playboy Bunny-Style Star' With Her Interview Technique Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney is reportedly 'dooming herself to a Playboy Bunny-style star image' instead of a serious actress. Aaron Tinney April 12 2026, Published 11:01 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney is facing scrutiny over her increasingly candid interviews and lingerie-focused branding, with insiders warning OK! she is now risking "dooming herself to a Playboy Bunny-style star image" despite her efforts to promote body confidence. Sweeney, 28, has been actively promoting her lingerie brand Syrn since its launch in January 2026, sharing a series of highly stylized campaigns alongside interviews discussing her personal journey with body image.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney has been actively promoting her Syrn brand.

Article continues below advertisement

The actress, best known for her role in Euphoria, has spoken openly about growing up with insecurities related to her figure, particularly her chest, and has positioned her brand as an inclusive response to those experiences, offering a wide range of sizes and styles. A source said: "There is a growing concern that the way she is presenting herself in interviews – particularly the emphasis on her body and lingerie – is dooming her to a Playboy Bunny-style star image, rather than reinforcing her credibility as a serious actress." Another insider added: "The messaging is about empowerment, but the execution risks being interpreted as Sydney only leaning heavily into her s-- appeal in a way that could overshadow her broader career."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney has openly spoken about her insecurities.

Article continues below advertisement

Sweeney bragged: "I grew up with b------. I was wearing a 32DD in sixth grade, and I never felt confident. I never had anything I felt good in, and I just wanted to hide. It wasn't until (I played) Cassie in Euphoria that I started realizing it's actually powerful to be confident; our bodies are incredible. We should embrace (them) and feel really good in our skin." Her portrayal of Cassie in Euphoria marked a turning point, she said, as it required her to wear more revealing clothing than she had previously been comfortable with, prompting a reassessment of her relationship with her body. Sweeney added: "I'd always be like, 'Oh, this fit doesn't work. I don't have the support I want. The straps are digging into my shoulders or it's kind of itchy and riding up.'"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney portrays Cassie in 'Euphoria.'

Article continues below advertisement

"I started a whole Pinterest board of thousands of photos of inspiration, and (thought), 'I should actually do this.' And we put it together," she added. The Syrn brand debuted with collections including Seductress and Romantic, marketed as offering 44 sizes and aiming to create different "worlds" for wearers to express themselves. Sweeney has emphasized the importance of choice and comfort in the designs. Sweeney said: "That's kind of why I wanted to build all these different worlds. So (fans) could honestly choose what they wanted to be (at) the start of the day or the end of the day." Her promotional campaign has featured a series of stylized shoots, showing her modeling various pieces from the collection, which have drawn widespread attention online. A brand expert told us: "The visuals are striking and clearly resonate with audiences, but they also reinforce the narrative some critics are pushing – that she is leaning into a very specific, highly sexualized image. The phrase 'Playboy Bunny-style star' has come up in conversations about Sydney and how she is shaping public perception towards her long-term, particularly if the focus remains on this aspect of her identity rather than her acting range."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney spoke about feeling confident.