The Stallone Sisters' Most Unforgettable Thirst Traps
Sistine, Scarlet and Sophia Stallone are representing the next generation of celebrity kids growing up in the public eye.
Sylvester Stallone's daughters don't shy away from using Instagram and social media as a way to not only connect with fans, but use it as an opportunity to share an occasional thirst trap or two.
Keep scrolling to see the Stallone sisters' most unforgettable posts.
Sistine is one of many celebrity children who decided to pursue a modeling career. For the young star she once had her heart set on walking a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
THE HOUSE ROCKY BUILT: SYLVESTER STALLONE LISTS 8-BEDROOM, 12-BATHROOM LA MANSION FOR JAW-DROPPING $130M
“I don’t know, but I hope it’s my year. I want to do more runway. I’d love to see Victoria’s Secret again at the end of the year. I’m trying to have a few goals in mind," she admitted in an interview. With being able to lean on her mom, Jennifer Flavin, she's learned a tip or two about how to navigate the industry. According to the influencer her mother stressed, “Be kind to everyone.’ It’s so much easier to be nice to people."
During the pandemic the 24-year-old gave fans and herself vacation envy. She shared a bikini pic on October 4, 2020 with the caption, "Not actually here, but let’s pretend."
Sophia is building her own empire alongside her sister Sistine. The duo host the "Unwaxed" podcast which features unfiltered conversations between the two siblings about the single life, adulthood and more.
SYLVESTER STALLONE'S ESTRANGED WIFE JENNIFER FLAVIN CALLS DIVORCE 'SAD,' STATES THEY REMAIN 'COMMITTED TO OUR DAUGHTERS
When she isn't recording her audio series, the 26-year old is showing off her toned physique and beautiful hair online.
The host didn't hold back while visiting Paris. While in the city of love she made sure to showcase both the Eiffel Tower and her cinched waist.
It shouldn't come as a surprise that the Rocky icon's children would have an admiration for health and fitness. Sistine showed off her toned stomach and chiseled arms while enjoying a day in the sun.
In an episode of their podcast, the 47 Meters Down: Uncaged admitted, “We are all big workout fanatics,” said Sistine, “so all five of us will be in the gym at 10:30 in the morning. It’s a lot of fun. Most of the time, we’re taking a lot of dance breaks, but it’s really fun.
The youngest of the Stallone girls is following in her sister's footsteps. Scarlet recently turned 20 and is growing her own following outside of her sisters' shadow.