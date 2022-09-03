Sylvester Stallone Held Daughters Back From Becoming The Next Kardashians
Ready to hit it big! Sylvester Stallone's and Jennifer Flavin's daughters have dreams of stardom that may be able to come true with their parents' high profile divorce.
The former couple — who share daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20 — have been married since 1997, but Jennifer recently filed for divorce, claiming the Rocky actor had been wasting their money.
The three women have since seemingly taken their mother's side in the split, and according to a source, the distance between them and their famous dad may benefit their Hollywood careers that have reportedly been hampered by the Samaritan star's traditional views.
AGE, TEMPERAMENT & MORE: INSIDE THE DOWNFALL OF SYLVESTER STALLONE & JENNIFER FLAVIN'S MARRIAGE
"Sly's work ethic and conservative approach to fatherhood has always extended to his daughters," a source spilled. "He's been very careful not to let people serve up opportunities to them on silver platters and he's been extremely protective."
"This is where Jennifer and he differed over the last couple of years," the source continued. "Jennifer has always wanted her daughters to spread their wings more and become bigger industry fixtures, but it’s almost impossible to do that, even when you're out of the house when you have a traditional Italian father leading the family."
SYLVESTER STALLONE'S ESTRANGED WIFE JENNIFER FLAVIN CALLS DIVORCE 'SAD,' STATES THEY REMAIN 'COMMITTED TO OUR DAUGHTERS'
Added the source, "The break-up of this marriage is going to change the course of everybody's lives, but the Stallone sisters are really poised to break out and do some big things now that the leash is off."
"People have been telling them for years that they should be the next Kardashians, and now they finally have the chance to test that out," the source noted. "Sly's back to work and these girls are finally going to pursue the fame they've always wanted."
As OK! previously reported, Jennifer announced the end of their marriage earlier this month.
"I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone," she shared in a statement. "While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward."
The source spoke to The Sun about Sly's daughters' dreams of fame.