Sylvester Stallone Confesses He Made The First Move On ‘Beautiful’ Wife Jennifer Flavin Over 25 Years Ago
Sylvester Stallone pulled out the big guns to win wife, Jennifer Flavin's heart over 25 years ago.
The Rocky star recently revealed he made the first move on the brunette bombshell, stating, "she was voted most shy so, it’s like, ‘here comes Dwight the Gangster,’” as he jokingly referred to his character in his first-ever upcoming television series, Tulsa King.
In an interview with a news outlet, published Friday, November 11, Stallone, 76, continued to gush over the former model — whom he tied the knot with in 1997.
The Samaritan star's list was endless when it came to Flavin's amazing qualities, as he admitted the Bar Girls actress does “everything” better than him.
“The only thing I can do is act, but she's incredibly organized. She’s beautiful," Stallone admired. "She goes to the gym. She raised beautiful children. Everyone likes her. How about everything.”
The award-winning actor went on to rave about how proud he is of his famed family.
When asked about the perfect pair's three children, Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20, Stallone quipped, “well, they didn’t send me to an early grave. They were just wonderful children. Their mother raised them in a way that is wonderfully not too temperamental."
"They just didn’t go off on a crazy tangent that sometimes kids that are born into this environment can… even though I do get hammered, trust me. It is like four against one no question about it… but maybe I deserve it," he added.
"But that’s why I wanted to do this reality show because that’s exactly what it is like and I thought, ‘Why not do it while we're still together?’” Stallone concluded in reference to the family's "shocking" reality series in the works, created by the same producers as Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
The father-of-three has spoken very candidly about the tough family lessons he learned after Stallone and Flavin's extremely brief and highly publicized split back in August.
“Let’s just say that it was a very tumultuous time,” the legendary star confessed in an interview last month. “There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family. It takes precedence over my work, and that was a hard lesson to learn.”